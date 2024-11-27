Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 13

Well, we did it. We survived the bye-pocalypse.

Our reward? A full, 16-game slate which includes three Thanksgiving Day games, one Black Friday game, 11 Sunday games, and Jameis Winston rounding out the week on Monday Night Football.

We are so back.

But with all 32 teams in action and the fantasy playoffs right around the corner, you can't afford to pick the wrong players for your starting lineup.

That's where this piece comes in.

Every week, I list out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers:

Tier 1: Lineup Locks Players you aren't thinking twice about.

Tier 2: Solid Starts Players you start with confidence.

Tier 3: Flex Plays Players you start but with less confidence.

Tier 4: Streamers Players that work in a pinch.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible Players you're only starting as a last resort.



Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 13

Quarterback

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 13 Fantasy Football quarterback projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 13 quarterback tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points DFS Salary Value paYD paTD ruYD Lamar Jackson vs. PHI 22.4 $8,700 2.57 242.6 1.7 51.3 Josh Allen vs. SF 22.3 $9,000 2.48 226.9 1.5 42.7 Jalen Hurts @ BAL 21.5 $9,200 2.34 226.3 1.3 43.39 Joe Burrow vs. PIT 19.8 $8,300 2.39 261.7 1.8 19.32 Jayden Daniels vs. TEN 19.6 $8,800 2.23 217.5 1.5 36.37 Sam Darnold vs. ARI 19.0 $7,200 2.64 262.7 1.7 17.04 Patrick Mahomes vs. LV 18.9 $8,600 2.20 228.3 1.8 23.13 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. PHI

Josh Allen (BUF) vs. SF

Jalen Hurts (PHI) @ BAL

Jayden Daniels (WSH) vs. TEN

Baker Mayfield (TB) @ CAR

Joe Burrow (CIN) vs. PIT

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Sam Darnold (MIN) vs. ARI

Patrick Mahomes (KC) vs. LV

Jared Goff (DET) vs. CHI

Justin Herbert (LAC) @ ATL

C.J. Stroud (HOU) @ JAC

Brock Purdy (SF) @ BUF

Kyler Murray (ARI) @ MIN

Anthony Richardson (IND) @ NE

Anthony Richardson came back to Earth last week, but we can excuse his quiet outing given the matchup against Detroit. AR still managed 61 rushing yards off 10 attempts, and that rushing volume will give him a sound floor regardless of opponent. But this week's foe (New England) could propel Richardson to a ceiling game. The Pats have surrendered the sixth most passing fantasy points per dropback and rank just 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, per numberFire. Though a 42.5-point over/under isn't anything to write home about, Colts-Patriots is the third-fasted game in Week 13 according to Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace metric.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Bo Nix (DEN) vs. CLE

Drake Maye (NE) vs. IND

Derek Carr (NO) vs. LAR

Jordan Love (GB) vs. MIA

We know Jordan Love can put up fantasy points in bunches, but there's not an especially friendly floor given his lack of rushing production. He's finished as a top 12 quarterback just once in his last four games, failing to crack 15 fantasy points in the three games he didn't finish as a QB1. I'm not especially optimistic the upside is there this week, either. Not only is the weather not ideal, but Miami has held opposing QBs to the fifth-fewest fantasy points per dropback -- though they're just 16th in adjusted pass defense. He's still in the starting conversation, but Love's upside is likely capped this week.

Matthew Stafford (LAR) @ NO

Across the last five weeks, Matthew Stafford has finished as a top 10 quarterback three times, scoring fewer than 18 fantasy points just once. He's thrown 12 touchdowns across that span, while the Rams rank fifth in raw pass rate (64%). That's put him back on the fantasy radar ahead of Week 13's indoor date with the Saints. New Orleans is a pedestrian 14th in adjusted pass defense, but they're also 27th in pressure rate. Stafford is PFF's 7th-highest graded passer from a clean pocket, and he's posted a 13:2 TD:INT ratio with the league's ninth-highest passer rating (108.4) when not facing pressure this season. A tight spread (Rams -2.5) and high total (48.5) bodes well for Stafford's touchdown upside, too.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Geno Smith (SEA) @ NYJ

Russell Wilson (PIT) @ CIN

Kirk Cousins (ATL) vs. LAC

Caleb Williams (CHI) @ DET

I don't love starting a rookie quarterback against football's top pass defense with no teams on bye, but it's worth at least discussing Caleb Williams as a streamer. Williams has totaled 16.2 and 26.9 fantasy points across two starts with Thomas Brown as his offensive coordinator, during which the Bears are above-average in PROE (pass rate over expectation) and EPA per play. And while Detroit is a tough matchup, they've ceded plenty of passing volume. They're allowing the eighth-most passing yards (227.2) and have been passed on at the third-highest rate (63.7%) this season. In a game the Bears are 10-point underdogs in, the volume should be there for the No. 1 pick.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Will Levis (TEN) @ WAS

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) vs. SEA

Jameis Winston (CLE) @ DEN

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) @ GB

Tua has been awesome since returning, ranking sixth in passing fantasy points per game (18.8) and leading the league in EPA per dropback dating back to Week 8. But he still finished outside the top 18 fantasy quarterbacks in three of those five games, so his strong play hasn't exactly translated to the statistical production we're searching for. That makes him tough to trust with a road date to frozen Lambeau Field on the calendar for Thursday night, especially with Green Bay up to 8th in adjusted pass defense.

Running Back

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 13 Fantasy Football running back projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 13 running back tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value Adj Opps scrimYD totTD Jahmyr Gibbs vs. CHI 19.1 $8,400 2.27 26.2 109.5 1.1 Alvin Kamara vs. LAR 18.7 $8,300 2.25 32.4 115.7 0.7 Joe Mixon @ JAC 18.4 $9,500 1.94 29.8 111.4 1.0 Christian McCaffrey @ BUF 18.2 $8,800 2.07 29.3 121.5 0.7 Breece Hall vs. SEA 16.9 $8,700 1.94 28.8 115.4 0.6 Bijan Robinson vs. LAC 16.8 $8,500 1.98 27.1 104.7 0.7 Kyren Williams @ NO 16.3 $8,400 1.94 24.4 100.1 1.0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) vs. CHI

Alvin Kamara (NO) vs. LAR

Joe Mixon (HOU) @ JAC

Breece Hall (NYJ) vs. SEA

Bijan Robinson (ATL) vs. LAC

Kyren Williams (LAR) @ NO

Saquon Barkley (PHI) @ BAL

Josh Jacobs (GB) vs. MIA

Jonathan Taylor (IND) @ NE

De'Von Achane (MIA) @ GB

Derrick Henry (BAL) vs. PHI

Aaron Jones (MIN) vs. ARI

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Chase Brown (CIN) vs. PIT

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) @ NYJ

James Conner (ARI) @ MIN

Tony Pollard (TEN) @ WAS

James Cook (BUF) vs. SF

Chuba Hubbard (CAR) vs. TB

Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. LV

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) @ DAL

David Montgomery (DET) vs. CHI

Isiah Pacheco (KC) vs. LV

Christian McCaffrey (SF) @ BUF

It’s fair to be a tad concerned with Christian McCaffrey. He’s averaging a mere 3.5 yards per carry through three games and has yet to exceed 14 fantasy points. The bottom fell out with Brock Purdy sidelined last week, as CMC finished with his fewest fantasy points (6.3) since 2021. The entire Niners offense struggled without their quarterback, and his status appears very much up in the air for Sunday night’s date with Buffalo. McCaffrey averaged 28 adjusted opportunities and 106.5 scrimmage yards in his first two games with Purdy active, so he’s a no-brainer if his QB returns this week. But the Bills are up to 7th in adjusted defense, so we should downgrade CMC significantly if Purdy misses another game.

Bucky Irving (TB) @ CAR

I’m not sure how much we should take away from Tampa’s 30-7 shellacking of the Giants last week, but it’s hard not to get excited about Bucky Irving’s performance. Irving out-snapped Rashaad White (34-29) for this first time all year, turning 24 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) into 151 total yards and a season-best 24.1 fantasy points. Perhaps most notable was his work in the receiving game; Irving bested White in route participation (51% to 30%) and tied for the team-lead in receptions (6). Carolina’s No. 31 schedule-adjusted run defense awaits Irving in Week 13, offering another salivating matchup. He’s a borderline must-start coming off his best game of the year.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Nick Chubb (CLE) @ DEN

Najee Harris (PIT) @ CIN

Jaylen Warren (PIT) @ CIN

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) vs. IND

Rachaad White (TB) @ CAR

Rico Dowdle (DAL) vs. NYG

It's hard to feel great about any part of this Dallas offense with Cooper Rush under center, but they've managed over 330 yards of total offense in back-to-back games, and Rico Dowdle quietly saw a season-high 25 adjusted opportunities last week. That came alongside a 64% snap rate and resulted in 98 scrimmage yards. Dowdle only managed 9.3 fantasy points despite the big game, but he's set up for a better outing on Thanksgiving Day against the Giants. New York is down to 29th in adjusted run defense, and they've allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs.

D'Andre Swift (CHI) @ DET

Chicago’s offense has taken a step forward the last two games with a new OC at the helm, but that hasn’t been great for D’Andre Swift. Swift’s been held below a 55% snap rate in each of the last two games after exceeding a 62% rate in nine of 10 outings to start the year. He’s still seen 18 and 21 adjusted opportunities the last two games, but backup Roschon Johnson has eaten into his workload. Johnson’s up to a 42% snap rate the last two games, and he’s seen 6 red zone rush attempts – compared to just 1 for Swift. Detroit is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs, and they’ve given up the lowest target rate to the position. Even if the volume is there, it’s more than fair to question Swift’s upside this week.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Travis Etienne (JAC) vs. HOU

Tyjae Spears (TEN) @ WAS

Tank Bigsby (JAC) vs. HOU

Ameer Abdullah (LV) @ KC

Jeremy McNichols (WSH) vs. TEN

With Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) both banged up, Jeremy McNichols looks like the favorite to head the Washington backfield against Tennessee this week. McNichols hasn't produced much this season, but we've seen him put up serviceable fantasy numbers when one of their top two backs is sidelined. In four games as Washington's RB2, McNichols has averaged 7.4 fantasy points per game in just a 36% snap rate. The matchup isn't great -- Tennessee is 7th in adjusted run defense -- but you can do worse than streaming the RB1 for a team with a 25-point implied total.

Gus Edwards (LAC) @ ATL

Kimani Vidal (LAC) @ ATL

J.K. Dobbins (knee) is slated to miss some time after suffering an injury last week, likely vaulting Gus Edwards into a primary role. Edwards has handled over 8 rush attempts per game since returning from injury in Week 10, and he leads the Chargers with a 35% red zone rush share over that stretch. Hassan Haskins has served as LA's third string back since Edwards' return, but I'd be more interested in rookie Kimani Vidal in terms of upside. Vidal has been inactive since Edwards came back, but we saw him flash with 12.1 fantasy points in his NFL debut back in Week 6. The Falcons are a middle-of-the-pack run defense, though Edwards' goal line role still puts him in the streaming conversation this week.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Roschon Johnson (CHI) @ DET

Justice Hill (BAL) vs. PHI

Javonte Williams (DEN) vs. CLE

Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN) vs. CLE

Audric Estime (DEN) vs. CLE

Your guess is as good as mine about how the Broncos will deploy their running backs this week. After it looked like Audric Estime was taking hold of their RB1 gig after Week 10, Javonte Williams exceeded a 50% snap rate each of the past two weeks. But Williams logged just 1.4 fantasy points despite seeing 16 adjusted opportunities last week, so I can't fathom trusting him even in a good matchup with the Browns. This entire backfield is a stay-away with all 32 teams in action this week.

Wide Receivers

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 13 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 13 wide receiver tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Justin Jefferson vs. ARI 15.0 $8,900 1.69 6.4 9.7 88.3 0.5 Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT 15.0 $9,300 1.61 6.5 9.6 82.7 0.6 Puka Nacua @ NO 14.3 $8,700 1.64 6.0 9.3 86.7 0.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI 14.2 $9,000 1.58 6.2 8.8 75.5 0.6 Nico Collins @ JAC 14.2 $9,100 1.56 5.8 9.0 86.7 0.4 CeeDee Lamb vs. NYG 13.8 $8,600 1.60 6.8 10.2 78.2 0.5 A.J. Brown @ BAL 13.4 $8,800 1.52 5.4 8.5 81.6 0.4 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Justin Jefferson (MIN) vs. ARI

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) vs. PIT

Puka Nacua (LAR) @ NO

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) vs. CHI

Nico Collins (HOU) @ JAC

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) vs. NYG

A.J. Brown (PHI) @ BAL

Tee Higgins (CIN) vs. PIT

Mike Evans (TB) @ CAR

George Pickens (PIT) @ CIN

Cooper Kupp (LAR) @ NO

Drake London (ATL) vs. LAC

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Tyreek Hill (MIA) @ GB

Zay Flowers (BAL) vs. PHI

Davante Adams (NYJ) vs. SEA

Ladd McConkey (LAC) @ ATL

D.K. Metcalf (SEA) @ NYJ

Malik Nabers (NYG) @ DAL

Calvin Ridley (TEN) @ WAS

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) @ NYJ

Garrett Wilson (NYJ) vs. SEA

Darnell Mooney (ATL) vs. LAC

Tank Dell (HOU) @ JAC

DeVonta Smith (PHI) @ BAL

D.J. Moore (CHI) @ DET

Courtland Sutton (DEN) vs. CLE

Since his 0-target dud in Week 7, Courtland Sutton has scored more fantasy points than all but one wide receiver. Over his last five games, Sutton has averaged 7.2 receptions, 93.4 yards, and 17.6 fantasy points per game while pacing the Broncos in target share (28.6%) and air yards share (45%). He's seen nearly 2 red zone targets per game over that stretch, outputting a truly elite fantasy profile. The Browns have good players on defense, but they're down to 21st in adjusted pass defense and are permitting the second-most fantasy points per target to opposing WRs. Sutton's in another smash spot.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) @ MIN

Marvin Harrison Jr. took a backseat to Trey McBride last week as he failed to crack a 20% target share for just the third time this season. But he was at a 22.8% share the four games prior and still paced the team in air yards (30.4%) and downfield targets (4). I wouldn't sweat last week's quiet showing -- not with an indoor game against Minnesota up next. The Vikings have a strong defense, but they've been brutalized by opposing wide receivers. They've allowed the seventh-highest target rate and second-most fantasy points to the position, setting MHJ up for a bounce back performance.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Jauan Jennings (SF) @ BUF

Deebo Samuel (SF) @ BUF

Jakobi Meyers (LV) @ KC

Keenan Allen (CHI) @ DET

Jameson Williams (DET) vs. CHI

Terry McLaurin (WSH) vs. TEN

Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) @ NE

Jordan Addison (MIN) vs. ARI

Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) vs. HOU

DeAndre Hopkins (KC) vs. LV

Xavier Worthy (KC) vs. LV

Since acquiring DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8, the Chiefs have the second-highest PROE in football and rank top five in Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace metric. That's helped both Hopkins and Xavier Worthy develop into reliable fantasy options, even if KC still isn't taking shots down the field. The Raiders are a bottom-three pass defense according to numberFire, and they've allowed the fifth-highest target rate to opposing wide receivers. With Mahomes cracking 260 yards in four of the last five games, both of his top wide receivers are strong flex options this week.

Khalil Shakir (BUF) vs. SF

Khalil Shakir may never get the downfield work or touchdown equity to be a truly elite fantasy option, but he's as reliable of a WR3 or flex as you'll find. In the five games leading up to Buffalo's Week 12 bye, Shakir averaged 10.6 fantasy points per game while leading the team in target share (26%). His strong connection with Josh Allen sets him up for another rock-solid outing against a San Francisco secondary that's allowed an above-average target rate to opposing wide receivers.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Jayden Reed (GB) vs. MIA

Jerry Jeudy (CLE) @ DEN

Adam Thielen (CAR) vs. TB

Quentin Johnston (LAC) @ ATL

Rome Odunze (CHI) @ DET

Rashod Bateman (BAL) vs. PHI

Demario Douglas (NE) vs. IND

Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) @ DAL

Noah Brown (WSH) vs. TEN

Josh Palmer (LAC) @ ATL

Keon Coleman (BUF) vs. SF

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) @ GB

Jaylen Waddle had -- by far -- his best game of the season last week, catching 8 of 9 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown en route to 24.4 fantasy points. But, while the Miami passing game is clicking, I'm still not locking him into fantasy lineups no questions asked. Waddle was still just second on the team in target share (22.5%), and that was just the second time he's cracked double-digit fantasy points all season. It was an encouraging performance, sure, but a road date outdoors against Green Bay isn't exactly a prime spot for wideouts. The Packers are eighth against the pass and a bottom 10 fantasy matchup for receivers, relegating Waddle to mere streamer status in Week 13.

Alec Pierce (IND) @ NE

We just saw Waddle torch the Patriots downfield last week, so I think this is a sneaky-strong spot for Alec Pierce with Josh Downs unlikely to play. Pierce averaged 17.1 fantasy points and saw a 20% target share with Downs out the first two games of the season, and we've seen a consistent rapport between him and Anthony Richardson. In seven full games with AR, Pierce has a 16.7% target share, 29.6% air yards share, and is averaging 2.28 yards per route run. New England has allowed the fourth highest target rate and third most yards per route run to WRs, making Pierce a viable streamer.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Amari Cooper (BUF) vs. SF

Xavier Legette (CAR) vs. TB

Tyler Lockett (SEA) @ NYJ

Cedric Tillman (CLE) @ DEN

Christian Watson (GB) vs. MIA

Though Green Bay is likely to be without Romeo Doubs (concussion) for their Thanksgiving clash with Miami, it's still hard to trust Christian Watson with all 32 teams in action this week. Watson was trending in the right direction prior to last week, leading the Packers in target share (21%) and air yards share (40%) from Weeks 8-11. But he was held without a catch on 3 targets last week, demonstrating the wide range of outcomes that still exists with these Green Bay receiving corps. Miami is top five in target rate, yards per route run, and aDOT allowed to wide receivers, so I'm happy to leave Watson on the bench this week.

Tight Ends

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 13 Fantasy Football tight end projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 13 tight end tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD Brock Bowers @ KC 11.0 $7,300 1.51 6.2 9.2 64.0 Travis Kelce vs. LV 10.9 $7,100 1.54 5.7 7.9 53.4 George Kittle @ BUF 10.7 $7,800 1.37 4.8 6.9 65.4 Trey McBride @ MIN 10.6 $6,900 1.54 5.8 8.2 61.1 Taysom Hill vs. LAR 9.8 $7,000 1.40 2.7 3.6 55.8 Jonnu Smith @ GB 9.7 $6,300 1.54 4.7 6.7 54.8 Cade Otton @ CAR 9.5 $6,200 1.53 5.0 6.8 49.0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Brock Bowers (LV) @ KC

Travis Kelce (KC) vs. LV

George Kittle (SF) @ BUF

Trey McBride (ARI) @ MIN

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Taysom Hill (NO) vs. LAR

Jonnu Smith (MIA) @ GB

Evan Engram (JAC) vs. HOU

T.J. Hockenson (MIN) vs. ARI

David Njoku (CLE) @ DEN

Dallas Goedert (PHI) @ BAL

Cade Otton (TB) @ CAR

It's fair to be mildly concerned with Cade Otton. After averaging 7.3 receptions, 64.3 yards, and 16.1 fantasy points over a three-game stretch without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Otton managed just 1 reception and 3.5 fantasy points in Evans' Week 12 return. But he still paced the team in route participation (72.7%) and I'm not inclined to take much away from Tampa's target distribution in a game they led 23-0 at halftime. The Panthers are among the worst pass defenses in football, and they've allowed the most fantasy points per target to tight ends. Otton's an easy TE1 given the matchup.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Hunter Henry (NE) vs. IND

Zach Ertz (WSH) vs. TEN

Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. PHI

Kyle Pitts (ATL) vs. LAC

Tucker Kraft (GB) vs. MIA

Cole Kmet (CHI) @ DET

Sam LaPorta (DET) vs. CHI

Sam LaPorta failed to produce in what looked like a good matchup last week, and he's been an overall disappointment this season. But there's still upside here, even if his consistency has been lacking. In six games since Detroit's Week 5 bye, LaPorta has finished as a top-10 tight end three times. The other three games, he's been outside the top 24. Even so, the Bears are the right kind of matchup for a spike week. They're bottom 10 in target rate, yards per route run, and aDOT allowed to the position, and we just saw TJ Hockenson torch them while they were keyed in on Justin Jefferson. If they allocate similar attention to Amon-Ra St. Brown, LaPorta has top-five upside this week.

Will Dissly (LAC) @ ATL

Will Dissly wasn't able to recreate the 16-point performance he output in Week 11 last week, but he still managed 47 yards and caught all 4 of his targets. Dissly's up to a 19.9% target share (second on the team) since LA's Week 5 bye -- though he's finished as a top-12 tight end just twice in that span. Even so, the Falcons are 29th in adjusted pass defense and league-average against tight ends. With Justin Herbert playing well, you can do a lot worse than Dissly indoors.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Dalton Kincaid (BUF) vs. SF

Juwan Johnson (NO) vs. LAR

Dalton Schultz (HOU) @ JAC

Luke Schoonmaker (DAL) vs. NYG

Jake Ferguson (concussion) looks unlikely to suit up on Thanksgiving, so I'm fine turning to Luke Schoonmaker in his place. Schoonmaker has commanded the second-highest target share (16.5%) on the team with Ferguson out the last two games, and he's tied for the team lead in downfield targets (2.5 per game) in that stretch. The 2023 second-round pick has finished as a top-12 tight end in all three games Ferguson's missed this season, and he has a good chance for another solid outing against a Giants defense that's just 17th in adjusted pass defense.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Isaiah Likely (BAL) vs. PHI

Theo Johnson (NYG) @ DAL

Pat Freiermuth (PIT) @ CIN

Mike Gesicki (CIN) vs. PIT

In six games with Tee Higgins active, Mike Gesicki has averaged just 1.9 fantasy points per game and seen a 5.5% target share. He just isn't a fantasy-relevant option so long as Higgins is healthy -- which is the case this week.

