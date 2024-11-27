Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 13
Well, we did it. We survived the bye-pocalypse.
Our reward? A full, 16-game slate which includes three Thanksgiving Day games, one Black Friday game, 11 Sunday games, and Jameis Winston rounding out the week on Monday Night Football.
We are so back.
But with all 32 teams in action and the fantasy playoffs right around the corner, you can't afford to pick the wrong players for your starting lineup.
That's where this piece comes in.
Every week, I list out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.
These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers:
- Tier 1: Lineup Locks
- Players you aren't thinking twice about.
- Tier 2: Solid Starts
- Players you start with confidence.
- Tier 3: Flex Plays
- Players you start but with less confidence.
- Tier 4: Streamers
- Players that work in a pinch.
- Tier 5: Sit if Possible
- Players you're only starting as a last resort.
Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.
All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.
Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 13
Quarterback
Here are the FanDuel Research Week 13 Fantasy Football quarterback projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 13 quarterback tiers.
Player
Matchup
Fantasy Points
DFS Salary
Value
paYD
paTD
ruYD
|Lamar Jackson
|vs. PHI
|22.4
|$8,700
|2.57
|242.6
|1.7
|51.3
|Josh Allen
|vs. SF
|22.3
|$9,000
|2.48
|226.9
|1.5
|42.7
|Jalen Hurts
|@ BAL
|21.5
|$9,200
|2.34
|226.3
|1.3
|43.39
|Joe Burrow
|vs. PIT
|19.8
|$8,300
|2.39
|261.7
|1.8
|19.32
|Jayden Daniels
|vs. TEN
|19.6
|$8,800
|2.23
|217.5
|1.5
|36.37
|Sam Darnold
|vs. ARI
|19.0
|$7,200
|2.64
|262.7
|1.7
|17.04
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs. LV
|18.9
|$8,600
|2.20
|228.3
|1.8
|23.13
Tier 1: Lineup Locks
Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. PHI
Josh Allen (BUF) vs. SF
Jalen Hurts (PHI) @ BAL
Jayden Daniels (WSH) vs. TEN
Baker Mayfield (TB) @ CAR
Joe Burrow (CIN) vs. PIT
Tier 2: Solid Starts
Sam Darnold (MIN) vs. ARI
Patrick Mahomes (KC) vs. LV
Jared Goff (DET) vs. CHI
Justin Herbert (LAC) @ ATL
C.J. Stroud (HOU) @ JAC
Brock Purdy (SF) @ BUF
Kyler Murray (ARI) @ MIN
Anthony Richardson (IND) @ NE
Anthony Richardson came back to Earth last week, but we can excuse his quiet outing given the matchup against Detroit. AR still managed 61 rushing yards off 10 attempts, and that rushing volume will give him a sound floor regardless of opponent. But this week's foe (New England) could propel Richardson to a ceiling game. The Pats have surrendered the sixth most passing fantasy points per dropback and rank just 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, per numberFire. Though a 42.5-point over/under isn't anything to write home about, Colts-Patriots is the third-fasted game in Week 13 according to Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace metric.
Tier 3: Flex Plays
Bo Nix (DEN) vs. CLE
Drake Maye (NE) vs. IND
Derek Carr (NO) vs. LAR
Jordan Love (GB) vs. MIA
We know Jordan Love can put up fantasy points in bunches, but there's not an especially friendly floor given his lack of rushing production. He's finished as a top 12 quarterback just once in his last four games, failing to crack 15 fantasy points in the three games he didn't finish as a QB1. I'm not especially optimistic the upside is there this week, either. Not only is the weather not ideal, but Miami has held opposing QBs to the fifth-fewest fantasy points per dropback -- though they're just 16th in adjusted pass defense. He's still in the starting conversation, but Love's upside is likely capped this week.
Matthew Stafford (LAR) @ NO
Across the last five weeks, Matthew Stafford has finished as a top 10 quarterback three times, scoring fewer than 18 fantasy points just once. He's thrown 12 touchdowns across that span, while the Rams rank fifth in raw pass rate (64%). That's put him back on the fantasy radar ahead of Week 13's indoor date with the Saints. New Orleans is a pedestrian 14th in adjusted pass defense, but they're also 27th in pressure rate. Stafford is PFF's 7th-highest graded passer from a clean pocket, and he's posted a 13:2 TD:INT ratio with the league's ninth-highest passer rating (108.4) when not facing pressure this season. A tight spread (Rams -2.5) and high total (48.5) bodes well for Stafford's touchdown upside, too.
Tier 4: Streamers
Geno Smith (SEA) @ NYJ
Russell Wilson (PIT) @ CIN
Kirk Cousins (ATL) vs. LAC
Caleb Williams (CHI) @ DET
I don't love starting a rookie quarterback against football's top pass defense with no teams on bye, but it's worth at least discussing Caleb Williams as a streamer. Williams has totaled 16.2 and 26.9 fantasy points across two starts with Thomas Brown as his offensive coordinator, during which the Bears are above-average in PROE (pass rate over expectation) and EPA per play. And while Detroit is a tough matchup, they've ceded plenty of passing volume. They're allowing the eighth-most passing yards (227.2) and have been passed on at the third-highest rate (63.7%) this season. In a game the Bears are 10-point underdogs in, the volume should be there for the No. 1 pick.
Tier 5: Sit if Possible
Will Levis (TEN) @ WAS
Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) vs. SEA
Jameis Winston (CLE) @ DEN
Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) @ GB
Tua has been awesome since returning, ranking sixth in passing fantasy points per game (18.8) and leading the league in EPA per dropback dating back to Week 8. But he still finished outside the top 18 fantasy quarterbacks in three of those five games, so his strong play hasn't exactly translated to the statistical production we're searching for. That makes him tough to trust with a road date to frozen Lambeau Field on the calendar for Thursday night, especially with Green Bay up to 8th in adjusted pass defense.
Running Back
Here are the FanDuel Research Week 13 Fantasy Football running back projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 13 running back tiers.
Player
Matchup
Fantasy Points
Salary
Value
Adj Opps
scrimYD
totTD
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|vs. CHI
|19.1
|$8,400
|2.27
|26.2
|109.5
|1.1
|Alvin Kamara
|vs. LAR
|18.7
|$8,300
|2.25
|32.4
|115.7
|0.7
|Joe Mixon
|@ JAC
|18.4
|$9,500
|1.94
|29.8
|111.4
|1.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|@ BUF
|18.2
|$8,800
|2.07
|29.3
|121.5
|0.7
|Breece Hall
|vs. SEA
|16.9
|$8,700
|1.94
|28.8
|115.4
|0.6
|Bijan Robinson
|vs. LAC
|16.8
|$8,500
|1.98
|27.1
|104.7
|0.7
|Kyren Williams
|@ NO
|16.3
|$8,400
|1.94
|24.4
|100.1
|1.0
Tier 1: Lineup Locks
Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) vs. CHI
Alvin Kamara (NO) vs. LAR
Joe Mixon (HOU) @ JAC
Breece Hall (NYJ) vs. SEA
Bijan Robinson (ATL) vs. LAC
Kyren Williams (LAR) @ NO
Saquon Barkley (PHI) @ BAL
Josh Jacobs (GB) vs. MIA
Jonathan Taylor (IND) @ NE
De'Von Achane (MIA) @ GB
Derrick Henry (BAL) vs. PHI
Aaron Jones (MIN) vs. ARI
Tier 2: Solid Starts
Chase Brown (CIN) vs. PIT
Kenneth Walker III (SEA) @ NYJ
James Conner (ARI) @ MIN
Tony Pollard (TEN) @ WAS
James Cook (BUF) vs. SF
Chuba Hubbard (CAR) vs. TB
Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. LV
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) @ DAL
David Montgomery (DET) vs. CHI
Isiah Pacheco (KC) vs. LV
Christian McCaffrey (SF) @ BUF
It’s fair to be a tad concerned with Christian McCaffrey. He’s averaging a mere 3.5 yards per carry through three games and has yet to exceed 14 fantasy points. The bottom fell out with Brock Purdy sidelined last week, as CMC finished with his fewest fantasy points (6.3) since 2021. The entire Niners offense struggled without their quarterback, and his status appears very much up in the air for Sunday night’s date with Buffalo. McCaffrey averaged 28 adjusted opportunities and 106.5 scrimmage yards in his first two games with Purdy active, so he’s a no-brainer if his QB returns this week. But the Bills are up to 7th in adjusted defense, so we should downgrade CMC significantly if Purdy misses another game.
Bucky Irving (TB) @ CAR
I’m not sure how much we should take away from Tampa’s 30-7 shellacking of the Giants last week, but it’s hard not to get excited about Bucky Irving’s performance. Irving out-snapped Rashaad White (34-29) for this first time all year, turning 24 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) into 151 total yards and a season-best 24.1 fantasy points. Perhaps most notable was his work in the receiving game; Irving bested White in route participation (51% to 30%) and tied for the team-lead in receptions (6). Carolina’s No. 31 schedule-adjusted run defense awaits Irving in Week 13, offering another salivating matchup. He’s a borderline must-start coming off his best game of the year.
Tier 3: Flex Plays
Nick Chubb (CLE) @ DEN
Najee Harris (PIT) @ CIN
Jaylen Warren (PIT) @ CIN
Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) vs. IND
Rachaad White (TB) @ CAR
Rico Dowdle (DAL) vs. NYG
It's hard to feel great about any part of this Dallas offense with Cooper Rush under center, but they've managed over 330 yards of total offense in back-to-back games, and Rico Dowdle quietly saw a season-high 25 adjusted opportunities last week. That came alongside a 64% snap rate and resulted in 98 scrimmage yards. Dowdle only managed 9.3 fantasy points despite the big game, but he's set up for a better outing on Thanksgiving Day against the Giants. New York is down to 29th in adjusted run defense, and they've allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs.
D'Andre Swift (CHI) @ DET
Chicago’s offense has taken a step forward the last two games with a new OC at the helm, but that hasn’t been great for D’Andre Swift. Swift’s been held below a 55% snap rate in each of the last two games after exceeding a 62% rate in nine of 10 outings to start the year. He’s still seen 18 and 21 adjusted opportunities the last two games, but backup Roschon Johnson has eaten into his workload. Johnson’s up to a 42% snap rate the last two games, and he’s seen 6 red zone rush attempts – compared to just 1 for Swift. Detroit is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs, and they’ve given up the lowest target rate to the position. Even if the volume is there, it’s more than fair to question Swift’s upside this week.
Tier 4: Streamers
Travis Etienne (JAC) vs. HOU
Tyjae Spears (TEN) @ WAS
Tank Bigsby (JAC) vs. HOU
Ameer Abdullah (LV) @ KC
Jeremy McNichols (WSH) vs. TEN
With Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) both banged up, Jeremy McNichols looks like the favorite to head the Washington backfield against Tennessee this week. McNichols hasn't produced much this season, but we've seen him put up serviceable fantasy numbers when one of their top two backs is sidelined. In four games as Washington's RB2, McNichols has averaged 7.4 fantasy points per game in just a 36% snap rate. The matchup isn't great -- Tennessee is 7th in adjusted run defense -- but you can do worse than streaming the RB1 for a team with a 25-point implied total.
Gus Edwards (LAC) @ ATL
Kimani Vidal (LAC) @ ATL
J.K. Dobbins (knee) is slated to miss some time after suffering an injury last week, likely vaulting Gus Edwards into a primary role. Edwards has handled over 8 rush attempts per game since returning from injury in Week 10, and he leads the Chargers with a 35% red zone rush share over that stretch. Hassan Haskins has served as LA's third string back since Edwards' return, but I'd be more interested in rookie Kimani Vidal in terms of upside. Vidal has been inactive since Edwards came back, but we saw him flash with 12.1 fantasy points in his NFL debut back in Week 6. The Falcons are a middle-of-the-pack run defense, though Edwards' goal line role still puts him in the streaming conversation this week.
Tier 5: Sit if Possible
Roschon Johnson (CHI) @ DET
Justice Hill (BAL) vs. PHI
Javonte Williams (DEN) vs. CLE
Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN) vs. CLE
Audric Estime (DEN) vs. CLE
Your guess is as good as mine about how the Broncos will deploy their running backs this week. After it looked like Audric Estime was taking hold of their RB1 gig after Week 10, Javonte Williams exceeded a 50% snap rate each of the past two weeks. But Williams logged just 1.4 fantasy points despite seeing 16 adjusted opportunities last week, so I can't fathom trusting him even in a good matchup with the Browns. This entire backfield is a stay-away with all 32 teams in action this week.
Wide Receivers
Here are the FanDuel Research Week 13 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 13 wide receiver tiers.
Player
Matchup
Fantasy Points
Salary
Value
reREC
reTGT
scrimYD
totTD
|Justin Jefferson
|vs. ARI
|15.0
|$8,900
|1.69
|6.4
|9.7
|88.3
|0.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|vs. PIT
|15.0
|$9,300
|1.61
|6.5
|9.6
|82.7
|0.6
|Puka Nacua
|@ NO
|14.3
|$8,700
|1.64
|6.0
|9.3
|86.7
|0.4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs. CHI
|14.2
|$9,000
|1.58
|6.2
|8.8
|75.5
|0.6
|Nico Collins
|@ JAC
|14.2
|$9,100
|1.56
|5.8
|9.0
|86.7
|0.4
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs. NYG
|13.8
|$8,600
|1.60
|6.8
|10.2
|78.2
|0.5
|A.J. Brown
|@ BAL
|13.4
|$8,800
|1.52
|5.4
|8.5
|81.6
|0.4
Tier 1: Lineup Locks
Justin Jefferson (MIN) vs. ARI
Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) vs. PIT
Puka Nacua (LAR) @ NO
Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) vs. CHI
Nico Collins (HOU) @ JAC
CeeDee Lamb (DAL) vs. NYG
A.J. Brown (PHI) @ BAL
Tee Higgins (CIN) vs. PIT
Mike Evans (TB) @ CAR
George Pickens (PIT) @ CIN
Cooper Kupp (LAR) @ NO
Drake London (ATL) vs. LAC
Tier 2: Solid Starts
Tyreek Hill (MIA) @ GB
Zay Flowers (BAL) vs. PHI
Davante Adams (NYJ) vs. SEA
Ladd McConkey (LAC) @ ATL
D.K. Metcalf (SEA) @ NYJ
Malik Nabers (NYG) @ DAL
Calvin Ridley (TEN) @ WAS
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) @ NYJ
Garrett Wilson (NYJ) vs. SEA
Darnell Mooney (ATL) vs. LAC
Tank Dell (HOU) @ JAC
DeVonta Smith (PHI) @ BAL
D.J. Moore (CHI) @ DET
Courtland Sutton (DEN) vs. CLE
Since his 0-target dud in Week 7, Courtland Sutton has scored more fantasy points than all but one wide receiver. Over his last five games, Sutton has averaged 7.2 receptions, 93.4 yards, and 17.6 fantasy points per game while pacing the Broncos in target share (28.6%) and air yards share (45%). He's seen nearly 2 red zone targets per game over that stretch, outputting a truly elite fantasy profile. The Browns have good players on defense, but they're down to 21st in adjusted pass defense and are permitting the second-most fantasy points per target to opposing WRs. Sutton's in another smash spot.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) @ MIN
Marvin Harrison Jr. took a backseat to Trey McBride last week as he failed to crack a 20% target share for just the third time this season. But he was at a 22.8% share the four games prior and still paced the team in air yards (30.4%) and downfield targets (4). I wouldn't sweat last week's quiet showing -- not with an indoor game against Minnesota up next. The Vikings have a strong defense, but they've been brutalized by opposing wide receivers. They've allowed the seventh-highest target rate and second-most fantasy points to the position, setting MHJ up for a bounce back performance.
Tier 3: Flex Plays
Jauan Jennings (SF) @ BUF
Deebo Samuel (SF) @ BUF
Jakobi Meyers (LV) @ KC
Keenan Allen (CHI) @ DET
Jameson Williams (DET) vs. CHI
Terry McLaurin (WSH) vs. TEN
Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) @ NE
Jordan Addison (MIN) vs. ARI
Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) vs. HOU
DeAndre Hopkins (KC) vs. LV
Xavier Worthy (KC) vs. LV
Since acquiring DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8, the Chiefs have the second-highest PROE in football and rank top five in Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace metric. That's helped both Hopkins and Xavier Worthy develop into reliable fantasy options, even if KC still isn't taking shots down the field. The Raiders are a bottom-three pass defense according to numberFire, and they've allowed the fifth-highest target rate to opposing wide receivers. With Mahomes cracking 260 yards in four of the last five games, both of his top wide receivers are strong flex options this week.
Khalil Shakir (BUF) vs. SF
Khalil Shakir may never get the downfield work or touchdown equity to be a truly elite fantasy option, but he's as reliable of a WR3 or flex as you'll find. In the five games leading up to Buffalo's Week 12 bye, Shakir averaged 10.6 fantasy points per game while leading the team in target share (26%). His strong connection with Josh Allen sets him up for another rock-solid outing against a San Francisco secondary that's allowed an above-average target rate to opposing wide receivers.
Tier 4: Streamers
Jayden Reed (GB) vs. MIA
Jerry Jeudy (CLE) @ DEN
Adam Thielen (CAR) vs. TB
Quentin Johnston (LAC) @ ATL
Rome Odunze (CHI) @ DET
Rashod Bateman (BAL) vs. PHI
Demario Douglas (NE) vs. IND
Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) @ DAL
Noah Brown (WSH) vs. TEN
Josh Palmer (LAC) @ ATL
Keon Coleman (BUF) vs. SF
Jaylen Waddle (MIA) @ GB
Jaylen Waddle had -- by far -- his best game of the season last week, catching 8 of 9 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown en route to 24.4 fantasy points. But, while the Miami passing game is clicking, I'm still not locking him into fantasy lineups no questions asked. Waddle was still just second on the team in target share (22.5%), and that was just the second time he's cracked double-digit fantasy points all season. It was an encouraging performance, sure, but a road date outdoors against Green Bay isn't exactly a prime spot for wideouts. The Packers are eighth against the pass and a bottom 10 fantasy matchup for receivers, relegating Waddle to mere streamer status in Week 13.
Alec Pierce (IND) @ NE
We just saw Waddle torch the Patriots downfield last week, so I think this is a sneaky-strong spot for Alec Pierce with Josh Downs unlikely to play. Pierce averaged 17.1 fantasy points and saw a 20% target share with Downs out the first two games of the season, and we've seen a consistent rapport between him and Anthony Richardson. In seven full games with AR, Pierce has a 16.7% target share, 29.6% air yards share, and is averaging 2.28 yards per route run. New England has allowed the fourth highest target rate and third most yards per route run to WRs, making Pierce a viable streamer.
Tier 5: Sit if Possible
Amari Cooper (BUF) vs. SF
Xavier Legette (CAR) vs. TB
Tyler Lockett (SEA) @ NYJ
Cedric Tillman (CLE) @ DEN
Christian Watson (GB) vs. MIA
Though Green Bay is likely to be without Romeo Doubs (concussion) for their Thanksgiving clash with Miami, it's still hard to trust Christian Watson with all 32 teams in action this week. Watson was trending in the right direction prior to last week, leading the Packers in target share (21%) and air yards share (40%) from Weeks 8-11. But he was held without a catch on 3 targets last week, demonstrating the wide range of outcomes that still exists with these Green Bay receiving corps. Miami is top five in target rate, yards per route run, and aDOT allowed to wide receivers, so I'm happy to leave Watson on the bench this week.
Tight Ends
Here are the FanDuel Research Week 13 Fantasy Football tight end projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 13 tight end tiers.
Player
Matchup
Fantasy Points
Salary
Value
reREC
reTGT
scrimYD
|Brock Bowers
|@ KC
|11.0
|$7,300
|1.51
|6.2
|9.2
|64.0
|Travis Kelce
|vs. LV
|10.9
|$7,100
|1.54
|5.7
|7.9
|53.4
|George Kittle
|@ BUF
|10.7
|$7,800
|1.37
|4.8
|6.9
|65.4
|Trey McBride
|@ MIN
|10.6
|$6,900
|1.54
|5.8
|8.2
|61.1
|Taysom Hill
|vs. LAR
|9.8
|$7,000
|1.40
|2.7
|3.6
|55.8
|Jonnu Smith
|@ GB
|9.7
|$6,300
|1.54
|4.7
|6.7
|54.8
|Cade Otton
|@ CAR
|9.5
|$6,200
|1.53
|5.0
|6.8
|49.0
Tier 1: Lineup Locks
Brock Bowers (LV) @ KC
Travis Kelce (KC) vs. LV
George Kittle (SF) @ BUF
Trey McBride (ARI) @ MIN
Tier 2: Solid Starts
Taysom Hill (NO) vs. LAR
Jonnu Smith (MIA) @ GB
Evan Engram (JAC) vs. HOU
T.J. Hockenson (MIN) vs. ARI
David Njoku (CLE) @ DEN
Dallas Goedert (PHI) @ BAL
Cade Otton (TB) @ CAR
It's fair to be mildly concerned with Cade Otton. After averaging 7.3 receptions, 64.3 yards, and 16.1 fantasy points over a three-game stretch without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Otton managed just 1 reception and 3.5 fantasy points in Evans' Week 12 return. But he still paced the team in route participation (72.7%) and I'm not inclined to take much away from Tampa's target distribution in a game they led 23-0 at halftime. The Panthers are among the worst pass defenses in football, and they've allowed the most fantasy points per target to tight ends. Otton's an easy TE1 given the matchup.
Tier 3: Flex Plays
Hunter Henry (NE) vs. IND
Zach Ertz (WSH) vs. TEN
Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. PHI
Kyle Pitts (ATL) vs. LAC
Tucker Kraft (GB) vs. MIA
Cole Kmet (CHI) @ DET
Sam LaPorta (DET) vs. CHI
Sam LaPorta failed to produce in what looked like a good matchup last week, and he's been an overall disappointment this season. But there's still upside here, even if his consistency has been lacking. In six games since Detroit's Week 5 bye, LaPorta has finished as a top-10 tight end three times. The other three games, he's been outside the top 24. Even so, the Bears are the right kind of matchup for a spike week. They're bottom 10 in target rate, yards per route run, and aDOT allowed to the position, and we just saw TJ Hockenson torch them while they were keyed in on Justin Jefferson. If they allocate similar attention to Amon-Ra St. Brown, LaPorta has top-five upside this week.
Will Dissly (LAC) @ ATL
Will Dissly wasn't able to recreate the 16-point performance he output in Week 11 last week, but he still managed 47 yards and caught all 4 of his targets. Dissly's up to a 19.9% target share (second on the team) since LA's Week 5 bye -- though he's finished as a top-12 tight end just twice in that span. Even so, the Falcons are 29th in adjusted pass defense and league-average against tight ends. With Justin Herbert playing well, you can do a lot worse than Dissly indoors.
Tier 4: Streamers
Dalton Kincaid (BUF) vs. SF
Juwan Johnson (NO) vs. LAR
Dalton Schultz (HOU) @ JAC
Luke Schoonmaker (DAL) vs. NYG
Jake Ferguson (concussion) looks unlikely to suit up on Thanksgiving, so I'm fine turning to Luke Schoonmaker in his place. Schoonmaker has commanded the second-highest target share (16.5%) on the team with Ferguson out the last two games, and he's tied for the team lead in downfield targets (2.5 per game) in that stretch. The 2023 second-round pick has finished as a top-12 tight end in all three games Ferguson's missed this season, and he has a good chance for another solid outing against a Giants defense that's just 17th in adjusted pass defense.
Tier 5: Sit if Possible
Isaiah Likely (BAL) vs. PHI
Theo Johnson (NYG) @ DAL
Pat Freiermuth (PIT) @ CIN
Mike Gesicki (CIN) vs. PIT
In six games with Tee Higgins active, Mike Gesicki has averaged just 1.9 fantasy points per game and seen a 5.5% target share. He just isn't a fantasy-relevant option so long as Higgins is healthy -- which is the case this week.
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.