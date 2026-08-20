Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Thursday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (64-63) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-77)

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ABTV

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-188) | LAA: (+158)

HOU: (-188) | LAA: (+158) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+115) | LAA: +1.5 (-138)

HOU: -1.5 (+115) | LAA: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 8-6, 3.11 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 3-5, 7.17 ERA

The probable pitchers are Peter Lambert (8-6) for the Astros and Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) for the Angels. Lambert and his team are 13-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lambert's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. The Angels are 6-7-0 against the spread when Rodriguez starts. The Angels are 3-9 in Rodriguez's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (62.8%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Angels reveal Houston as the favorite (-188) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +115 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -138.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

Astros versus Angels, on Aug. 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (50.9%) in those contests.

Houston has been listed as a favorite of -188 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 127 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 61-66-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 99 total times this season. They've gone 36-63 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Los Angeles has a 4-9 record (winning just 30.8% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times this season for a 51-73-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have collected a 65-61-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.430), slugging percentage (.610) and total hits (144) this season. He has a .317 batting average.

He is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Isaac Paredes has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 49 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging in MLB.

Christian Walker is batting .230 with a .440 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Jeremy Pena is batting .283 with a .338 OBP and 40 RBI for Houston this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 94 hits with a .382 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .240 and slugging .437.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 102nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 42 walks while batting .278. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 31st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Zach Neto has racked up a team-best .409 slugging percentage.

Vaughn Grissom is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

8/19/2026: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/18/2026: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/29/2026: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2026: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/27/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/10/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/9/2026: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!