Brewers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Seattle Mariners.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Mariners Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (78-48) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-67)

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Mariners.TV

Brewers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | SEA: (+108)

MIL: (-126) | SEA: (+108) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+172) | SEA: +1.5 (-210)

MIL: -1.5 (+172) | SEA: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 3-5, 4.54 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-9, 3.89 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Robert Gasser (3-5, 4.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with George Kirby (8-9, 3.89 ERA). When Gasser starts, his team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season. Gasser's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-3. The Mariners have a 7-16-0 ATS record in Kirby's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for one Kirby start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58.7%)

Brewers vs Mariners Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Mariners reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-126) and Seattle as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Brewers vs Mariners Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+172 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -210 to cover.

Brewers vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Mariners contest on Aug. 20 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 61, or 64.9%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 48 times in 76 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 126 opportunities.

The Brewers are 66-60-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an 8-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Seattle is 5-7 (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-58-6 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have put together a 44-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 35.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He has a .267 batting average and an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.387) and total hits (106) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .512.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Bauers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Contreras has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jackson Chourio is batting .275 with a .337 OBP and 50 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has racked up 120 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .274 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is slugging .372 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average ranks 48th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Cole Young is batting .258 with 15 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Brewers vs Mariners Head to Head

8/18/2026: 22-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

22-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/23/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/22/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2024: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/6/2024: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/5/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/18/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/17/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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