Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The MLB's Thursday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Orioles Game Info
- New York Yankees (71-55) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-66)
- Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and YES
Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | BAL: (+100)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | BAL: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 6-6, 3.22 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 7-11, 3.65 ERA
The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (6-6) for the Yankees and Kyle Bradish (7-11) for the Orioles. Cole and his team are 5-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cole's team has a record of 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 12-12-0 against the spread when Bradish starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Bradish's starts this season, and they went 7-4 in those games.
Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (54.7%)
Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while New York is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.
Yankees vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and New York is +138 to cover the runline.
Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on Aug. 20, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Yankees have won in 56, or 58.3%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season New York has come away with a win 51 times in 86 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Yankees have an against the spread record of 59-62-0 in 121 games with a line this season.
- The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've finished 30-34 in those games.
- Baltimore is 24-27 (winning 47.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.
- The Orioles have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-57-4).
- The Orioles have put together a 66-60-0 record ATS this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Ben Rice leads New York in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is ninth in slugging.
- Luis Garcia has 23 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Trent Grisham has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.314/.424.
- Grisham takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 88 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .385.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has an on-base percentage of .359, a slugging percentage of .498, and has 127 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .267).
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Alonso hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .500 with a double, six home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.
- Gunnar Henderson has 23 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .220. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- His batting average is 127th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 99th in slugging.
- Leody Taveras has 13 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .232.
- Samuel Basallo is batting .242 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 26 walks.
Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head
- 8/19/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -104, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/18/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/13/2026: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/12/2026: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/11/2026: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/4/2026: 12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/3/2026: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 5/2/2026: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/1/2026: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/28/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
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