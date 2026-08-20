Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (71-55) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-66)

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | BAL: (+100)

NYY: (-118) | BAL: (+100) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | BAL: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | BAL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 6-6, 3.22 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 7-11, 3.65 ERA

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (6-6) for the Yankees and Kyle Bradish (7-11) for the Orioles. Cole and his team are 5-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cole's team has a record of 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 12-12-0 against the spread when Bradish starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Bradish's starts this season, and they went 7-4 in those games.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.7%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while New York is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and New York is +138 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on Aug. 20, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 56, or 58.3%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 51 times in 86 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 59-62-0 in 121 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've finished 30-34 in those games.

Baltimore is 24-27 (winning 47.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-57-4).

The Orioles have put together a 66-60-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 23 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualified batters.

Trent Grisham has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.314/.424.

Grisham takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 88 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has an on-base percentage of .359, a slugging percentage of .498, and has 127 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .267).

He ranks 49th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Alonso hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .500 with a double, six home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has 23 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .220. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .303.

His batting average is 127th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Leody Taveras has 13 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .232.

Samuel Basallo is batting .242 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 26 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

8/19/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -104, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -104, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/18/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/13/2026: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/12/2026: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2026: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/4/2026: 12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/3/2026: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/2/2026: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/1/2026: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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