Rangers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs Nationals Game Info

Texas Rangers (62-65) vs. Washington Nationals (61-67)

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Fox Sports 1, RSN, and Nationals.TV

Rangers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-174) | WSH: (+146)

TEX: (-174) | WSH: (+146) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152)

TEX: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rangers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 8-8, 3.95 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 2-4, 3.72 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (8-8) for the Rangers and Andrew Alvarez (2-4) for the Nationals. deGrom's team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. deGrom's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-8). The Nationals have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Alvarez's 10 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 2-4 record in Alvarez's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (50.2%)

Rangers vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -174 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Nationals are -152 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +126.

Rangers vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Nationals on Aug. 20, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 32 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has played as a favorite of -174 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 63 of 126 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 57-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals are 44-54 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Washington has a 10-18 record (winning just 35.7% of its games).

In the 124 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-54-5).

The Nationals have collected a 70-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 43rd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Ezequiel Duran has 23 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Jake Burger has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.300/.424.

Burger heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Joc Pederson has been key for Texas with 79 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has a .530 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Daylen Lile is batting .243 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 95th, his on-base percentage is 131st, and he is 89th in slugging.

Jacob Young is batting .250 with 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .279.

Rangers vs Nationals Head to Head

8/19/2026: 6-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/18/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/7/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/2/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/1/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/30/2024: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/9/2023: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/8/2023: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/7/2023: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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