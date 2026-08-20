Royals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Royals vs Athletics Game Info

Kansas City Royals (53-74) vs. Athletics (49-77)

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-CA

Royals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

KC: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194)

KC: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Royals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Dobnak (Royals) - 2-1, 1.73 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 5-7, 4.50 ERA

The Royals will give the ball to Randy Dobnak (2-1, 1.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Gage Jump (5-7, 4.50 ERA). Dobnak's team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Dobnak's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Athletics are 9-6-0 against the spread when Jump starts. The Athletics are 4-5 in Jump's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.1%)

Royals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Royals vs Athletics moneyline has the Royals as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Athletics Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Royals are +160 to cover, while the Athletics are -194 to cover.

Royals vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Athletics on Aug. 20, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 21, or 56.8%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Royals have won eight of 12 games when listed as at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 122 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 60-62-0 in 122 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 37.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-56).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Athletics have gone 16-35 (31.4%).

The Athletics have played in 126 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-61-2).

The Athletics have a 58-68-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460. He's batting .287 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Witt has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Jac Caglianone has 118 hits, which ranks first among Kansas City batters this season. He's batting .278 with 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 30th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Caglianone has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Carter Jensen is batting .220 with a .402 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Jensen takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Michael Massey has 11 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Massey takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .529 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jeff McNeil has 15 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Zack Gelof has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks while batting .273.

Lawrence Butler has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .211.

Royals vs Athletics Head to Head

8/18/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2026: 9-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/30/2026: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/28/2026: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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