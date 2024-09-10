Fantasy Football: Players to Stash Entering Week 2

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 2

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

In last week's stash candidates article, Eric Gray made the list as I discussed why I'm fading Devin Singletary this season. While Gray is still a viable stash candidate, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. is also a player to keep tabs on in deeper leagues as the New York Giants figure out their best rotation at running back.

Despite Gray getting snaps on the first drive of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, it was Tracy who received a 20.6% snap rate and 23.4% route rate, compared to Gray's 10.3% snap rate and 8.5% route rate, via NextGenStats. Tracy was a wide receiver that converted to running back in college, so his pass-catching prowess could earn him a role in an offense that is desperate for production in the passing game.

At the moment, Tracy is available in 92% of fantasy football leagues (via Yahoo) while Gray is available in 99% of leagues. With each week New York's offense falls flat, the more likely it becomes that either Gray or Tracy get an opportunity to carve into Singletary's workload even further.

Jordan Whittington, WR, Rams

The knee injury that has landed Puka Nacua on injured reserve -- forcing him to miss at least four games for the Los Angeles Rams -- has everyone scrambling to find a replacement at wide receiver. Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson figure to be popular waiver wire options in Week 2, but rookie Jordan Whittington is someone worth stashing.

Johnson and Robinson both finished with a target share of 14.6% in Week 1, and Johnson turned his seven targets into five receptions for 79 yards and 2.32 yards per route run. Although Whittington logged just a 2.7% snap rate in the season opener, he had a jet sweep for a touchdown called back due to penalty in the second half.

The fact Sean McVay was comfortable using Whittington on a jet sweep -- something that Cooper Kupp and Nacua do often -- in a close game versus the Detroit Lions proves he trusts the rookie wideout and has a role in mind for him. While it could take some time for Whittington to earn more snaps, he excelled in the preseason for the Rams, and his versatility could make him a candidate to help fill in for Nacua until he's fully healthy.

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Commanders

The Washington Commanders didn't get much production out of their passing attack in Jayden Daniels' debut, but there should be better days ahead. Aside from Terry McLaurin likely getting more looks moving forward, rookie Luke McCaffrey had a positive outing in Week 1 that indicates he could have a larger role than expected.

After trading Jahan Dotson before the season began, McCaffrey registered the third-highest route rate (73.1%) while tying for the highest target share (16.7%) on the Commanders on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Todd Bowles and the Bucs being a blitz-heavy team, McCaffrey's average depth of target finished at -0.5 in Week 1.

According to PFF, McCaffrey posted the 26th-highest reception rate (43.5%) and 5th-most receiving touchdowns (7) on passes 20-plus yards in his final collegiate season at Rice (among receivers with 20-plus targets) in 2023. Daniels excelled on throws down the field at LSU, and the Commanders need someone else that can be effective on vertical routes alongside McLaurin.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

Jordan Love is expected to miss weeks of action for the Green Bay Packers, which is why I'm suggesting to stash Tucker Kraft before he returns. Entering the 2024 campaign, everyone was wondering whether it would be Kraft or Luke Musgrave seeing more snaps at tight end for the Packers.

If the snap counts and route rates are any indication of how Green Bay plans to deploy their tight ends, Kraft is the clear-cut starter. Despite playing in a crowded offense, Kraft had the highest snap rate (94.8%) and second-highest route rate (75.7%) on the Packers in Week 1 (compared to Musgrave recording a 25.9% snap rate and 21.6% route rate).

Despite Kraft notching only two catches for 37 yards on three targets, it's a positive sign to see him on the field plenty at a position that lacks consistency. It'll be tough to trust any of the pass-catchers on the Packers with Malik Willis or anyone else under center, but Kraft could become a viable weekly starter once Love makes his way back.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.