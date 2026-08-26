Fantasy Football Do Not Draft List: 3 Players to Avoid in 2026

Players to Avoid in Summary

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fantasy football drafts aren't just about finding the players who will outperform expectations. Avoiding players who are being selected too early can be just as important.

A player being on an avoid list doesn't necessarily mean that player will have a bad season. Instead, these are players whose combination of average draft position (ADP), workload concerns, injury risk, or competition makes them difficult to justify at their current ADPs.

Here are three players I'm hesitant to select in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

All ADP references come from FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP, and ADP may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Players to Avoid 2026

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

ADP: 36th overall (RB18)

Cam Skattebo was one of the more entertaining fantasy running backs to watch as a rookie, but at his current ADP, I think he carries quite a bit of risk.

Skattebo recorded 410 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns on 101 attempts over eight games last season while also catching 24 passes for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns. That receiving production helped make him a strong fantasy option before his season-ending leg injury.

The concern isn't that Skattebo can't catch passes; it's whether the New York Giants intend to use him enough in that area this season. During New York's preseason opener, Skattebo ran only one route on his five snaps with the first-team offense and didn't receive a target, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. handled most of the obvious passing situations. The Giants have since added Najee Harris to an already crowded backfield that also includes Tracy and Devin Singletary.

That's especially concerning in PPR leagues. If Skattebo loses passing-down snaps while also sharing some early-down and goal-line work, he'll need to be extremely efficient as a runner — and will need to get some TD luck — to return value at his current ADP, which has him at RB18.

Coming off a significant ankle and fibula injury only adds another layer of risk.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

ADP: 37th overall (QB2)

Lamar Jackson Regular Season Rushing TDs 2026-27 Lamar Jackson Over 3.5 @ Lamar Jackson Under 3.5 More odds in Sportsbook

It’s dangerous to put a player as great as Lamar Jackson into an avoid article, but I’m not all that interested in him at his ADP.

Jackson is currently the QB2 in consensus ADP and is typically coming off the board within the first three to four rounds. That is a steep ADP for a quarterback coming off a season in which he missed four games and saw his rushing production decline considerably.

Jackson rank for 349 yards in 13 games last season after topping 750 rushing yards in each of the previous five seasons in which he played at least 12 games. His 67 rushing attempts were easily the fewest of his career in a season with at least 12 appearances. He remained extremely efficient as a passer, throwing 21 touchdowns against 7 interceptions while averaging 8.4 yards per attempt, but rushing production has always been what gives Jackson such an enormous fantasy advantage.

He can certainly bounce back and finish as the overall QB1, but quarterback is deep enough that I don't think you need to pay the premium to draft Lamar in the first 40 picks. Passing on Jackson in the third or fourth round allows you to add another high-end running back or receiver before targeting a quarterback several rounds later.

If you wait on a QB, there just so happens to be a signal-caller who is one of my favorite late-round fantasy football picks this year.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

ADP: 58th overall (RB25)

Bhayshul Tuten has some breakout appeal entering his second NFL season, which has driven his ADP into the top 60 picks, but his uncertain role makes him someone I'm hesitant to draft at said ADP.

With Travis Etienne no longer in Jacksonville, Tuten has an opportunity to take over a much larger workload, but the Jacksonville Jaguars haven't given us much indication that the backfield belongs to him.

Jacksonville listed Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. as co-starters on its initial unofficial depth chart, and LeQuint Allen Jr. remains a candidate to handle passing-down work. That creates multiple paths for Tuten to lose valuable touches. Rodriguez could eat into his early-down and goal-line workload, while Allen's presence could limit Tuten's receiving opportunities.

Tuten also didn't do enough as a rookie to make a lead role a certainty. He finished 2025 with 307 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on 83 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per attempt, while catching just 10 passes for 79 yards. There were flashes of explosiveness, but we've yet to see him handle anything close to a full RB1 workload on a consistent basis.

The upside is certainly there if Tuten emerges as Jacksonville's clear No. 1 back, but that's a big assumption to make on draft day. I’d rather roll the dice on Rodriguez at his ADP of 146th overall.

Check out our fantasy football RB rankings as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet.

Fantasy Football Avoids FAQ

Should I completely remove avoid-list players from my draft board?

No. Draft cost matters. A player who is a poor value in the fourth round could become a strong pick if he falls several rounds below his typical average draft position (ADP).

What are the biggest red flags to look for in fantasy football drafts?

Uncertain workloads, crowded depth charts, declining efficiency, injury concerns, and limited receiving roles for running backs are all worth considering. Running backs who may not play on passing downs can be especially risky in PPR leagues.

How important is ADP in fantasy football?

ADP is a useful tool for understanding where players are typically being selected, but it shouldn't dictate every pick. Use it as a guide while looking for players you believe are undervalued and/or avoiding those being drafted close to their ceiling.

What positions should I prioritize early in fantasy football drafts?

That depends on your league settings and draft position, but running backs and wide receivers generally dominate the early rounds because of their combination of scarcity and weekly upside.

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