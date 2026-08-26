Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick

Ben Rice (+340)

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For today, who should you pick to hit a home run?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. This HR pick is taken from today’s home run picks article. Click here to find it as well our other MLB betting content.

Best Home Run Pick Today, Daily Dinger

Home Run Prediction: Ben Rice (+340)

Astros at Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ben Rice +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ben Rice has been outstanding against right-handed pitchers this season, and I like these odds on him to put one in the seats tonight at Yankee Stadium in a matchup with Peter Lambert.

With the platoon advantage in 2026, Rice has raked, amassing a .386 wOBA, 45.0% hard-hit rate and 43.6% fly-ball rate. He’s got 34 home runs overall, and 20 of those have come versus RHPs. He’s got a 46.5% fly-ball rate at home, compared to a 35.8% fly-ball rate on the road, so it seems like he’s trying to take advantage of the short porch in the Bronx.

Lambert‘s results have been good this year (3.68 ERA), but some of the underlying numbers (4.43 xFIP) aren’t so hot. He’s allowed a 46.4% fly-ball rate overall and is fresh off a start against the Los Angeles Angels where he was tagged for nine earned runs in 3.2 innings.

After Lambert leaves the game, Rice will face a Houston Astros bullpen that has surrendered the sixth-most HRs per nine this campaign (1.25).

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.