Fantasy RB Rankings: Top 50 Running Backs for 2026 Fantasy Football (PPR)

RB Rankings at a Glance

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions Bijan Robinson, Falcons Christian McCaffrey, SF Jonathan Taylor, IND James Cook III, BUF

Running back remains — in my opinion — the most important position to get right in fantasy football drafts. The position can thin out quickly, and finding the right mix of high-volume starters, pass-catching upside, and later-round value can make a major difference over the course of the season.

These 2026 fantasy football PPR running back rankings are designed to help sort through the position before draft day. Whether you're deciding between elite options at the top of the board or looking for value deeper in the draft, these rankings can serve as a guide for building out your RB room.

Fantasy Football RB Rankings 2026

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET Bijan Robinson, ATL Christian McCaffrey, SF Jonathan Taylor, IND James Cook III, BUF De'Von Achane, MIA Chase Brown, CIN Ashton Jeanty, LV Kenneth Walker III, KC Omarion Hampton, LAC Saquon Barkley, PHI Derrick Henry, BAL Breece Hall, NYJ Jeremiyah Love, ARI Josh Jacobs, GB Kyren Williams, LAR Javonte Williams, DAL Bucky Irving, TB Cam Skattebo, NYG Travis Etienne Jr., NO D'Andre Swift, CHI Quinshon Judkins, CLE TreVeyon Henderson, NE David Montgomery, HOU Jadarian Price, SEA Bhayshul Tuten, JAX Jaylen Warren, PIT Rhamondre Stevenson, NE Chuba Hubbard, CAR Tony Pollard, TEN RJ Harvey, DEN Rico Dowdle, PIT J.K. Dobbins, DEN Kyle Monangai, CHI Rachaad White, WAS Kenneth Gainwell, TB Jordan Mason, MIN Aaron Jones Sr., MIN Blake Corum, LAR Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS Jonathon Brooks, CAR Zach Charbonnet, SEA Woody Marks, HOU Tyjae Spears, TEN Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG Tyler Allgeier, ARI Isiah Pacheco, DET Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX Keaton Mitchell, LAC Tank Bigsby, PHI

Notes

Jahmyr Gibbs (RB1, DET) — Jahmyr Gibbs remains my RB1 thanks to an elite combination of efficiency and receiving volume. He rushed for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while adding 77 receptions for 616 yards and five more scores, giving him the kind of PPR ceiling very few backs can match.

James Cook III (RB5, BUF) — James Cook is coming off a monster 2025 season in which he rushed for 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He doesn't have elite receiving volume, but 33 catches for 291 yards and two touchdowns still give him enough passing-game involvement to remain an top-notch PPR option. The TD equity is high in a superb Buffalo Bills offense.

Omarion Hampton (RB10, LAC) — Omarion Hampton‘s rookie season was interrupted by injury, but he still produced 545 rushing yards on 124 carries and caught 32 of 35 targets for another 192 yards in nine games. That receiving involvement is especially encouraging for PPR leagues, and a healthy season should result in big-time numbers.

Derrick Henry (RB12, BAL) — Derrick Henry continues to defy the usual aging curve for running backs, rushing for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry in 2025. His limited receiving role — just 15 catches last season — lowers his PPR ceiling and floor, but his massive rushing workload and touchdown upside keep him among the position's high-end options.

Travis Etienne Jr. (RB20, NO) — Travis Etienne bounced back in a big way last year with 1,107 rushing yards, 292 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns before joining the New Orleans Saints this offseason. His 36 receptions add useful PPR value, and he could see an especially prominent role early in the season depending on how the Saints' backfield shakes out.

Jadarian Price (RB25, SEA) — This ranking could end up being too low. Jadarian Price is one of my favorite upside bets in the middle rounds because the Seattle Seahawks appear prepared to give their first-round rookie a significant role. His combination of speed and pass-catching ability gives him legitimate PPR upside, and the Seahawks have been cautious with him during the preseason after some upper-leg soreness rather than risking him in exhibition games.

Tony Pollard (RB30, TEN) — Tony Pollard quietly posted another productive season with 1,082 rushing yards on 242 carries while averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. His 33 receptions for 206 yards provide a reasonable PPR floor, though five rushing touchdowns last season highlight why his ceiling isn't quite as high as the backs ranked ahead of him.

Rachaad White (RB35, WAS — Rachaad White‘s move to the Washington Commanders makes him an intriguing PPR option because catching passes has always been one of the strongest parts of his fantasy profile. He hauled in 40 passes last season despite a reduced role in Tampa Bay, and his ability to contribute on passing downs gives him a path to outperforming his draft position if he earns a sizable share of the Commanders' backfield. He’s one of my favorite fantasy football value picks.

Blake Corum (RB39, LAR — Blake Corum enters 2026 in a similar spot to where he was a year ago: one of the best handcuff-type RBs out there. Corum was extremely efficient in a complementary role last season, rushing for 746 yards and six touchdowns on just 145 carries, good for 5.1 yards per attempt. His receiving usage remains limited, but that rushing efficiency makes him one of the more appealing upside backs if his workload grows.

Jonathon Brooks (RB41, CAR) — Jonathon Brooks is a difficult player to rank because the talent is there, but his injury history creates significant uncertainty after he missed all of 2025 recovering from a second ACL tear. The encouraging news is that he's been cleared to return and has already seen preseason action, making him an appealing late-round upside swing who could play his way into more touches.

Tank Bigsby (RB50, PHI) — Tank Bigsby is a high-end handcuff, and his rushing efficiency makes him worth monitoring. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry on 63 attempts last season, including 5.9 yards per attempt after joining the Philadelphia Eagles, giving him intriguing touchdown and handcuff upside in one of the league's better rushing environments if Saquon Barkley missed any time.

Check out our fantasy football cheat sheet as well as our favorite fantasy football late-round picks.

Fantasy Football Running Backs FAQ

Who is the No. 1 running back in fantasy football for 2026?

The top running back can vary depending on scoring format, but the best options generally combine a large rushing workload with strong receiving involvement and touchdown upside. This year, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are the first two RBs taken by average draft position.

How many running backs should I draft in fantasy football?

Most fantasy managers should leave the draft with at least four or five running backs. Building depth at the position is important because injuries and changing backfield roles can create significant turnover during the season.

Should I draft running backs early in fantasy football?

It depends on your draft position and league format. Elite running backs can provide a major weekly advantage if they stay healthy, but managers should also compare the value available at wide receiver and other positions before committing to an RB-heavy start.

Are PPR running back rankings different from standard rankings?

Yes. Running backs who are heavily involved in the passing game generally receive a boost in PPR formats because they earn fantasy points for receptions in addition to their rushing production.

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