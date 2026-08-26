NL Rookie of the Year Odds Update: Sal Stewart Noses in Front of JJ Wetherholt

The National League Rookie of the Year race is a two-man competition between JJ Wetherholt and Sal Stewart.

Let's take a look at the current NL ROY odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL Rookie of the Year odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

National League Rookie of the Year Odds: Stewart, Wetherholt

Full NL ROY odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League Rookie of the Year 2026 National League Rookie of the Year 2026 Sal Stewart +115 JJ Wetherholt +130 Carson Benge +700 Nolan McLean +1000 TJ Rumfield +7000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.