NRFI Today: 3 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners NRFI

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox NRFI

Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top MLB home run picks and MLB player props for today.

NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning Picks

Starting Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Bryan Woo (4:10 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 26 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite NRFI matchup on Wednesday's slate, beginning with Jesús Luzardo. The Philadelphia Phillies‘ left-hander enters the game with a 3.35 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 156 innings while striking out 30.1% of opposing hitters and posting an excellent 22.8% strikeout-minus-walk rate.

The matchup also works in Luzardo's favor. The Seattle Mariners rank 29th in wOBA against left-handed pitching, and the Mariners have struck out 24.3% of the time in that split.

Bryan Woo isn't having quite as dominant a season, but his 4.10 ERA comes with an excellent 1.08 WHIP through 138 1/3 innings. Woo has a 24.3% strikeout rate against only a 5.2% walk rate, and keeping free baserunners to a minimum is particularly valuable when we're asking him to survive only one inning.

Throw in the pitcher-friendly environment at T-Mobile Park, and this is the NRFI I like most on Wednesday.

Starting Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Sean Burke (7:40 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 26 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sean Burke gives us an excellent foundation for another NRFI wager. The Chicago White Sox right-hander has recorded a 3.27 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 146 innings this year while striking out 26.5% of the batters he's faced.

His 19.5% strikeout-minus-walk rate is also strong, and the Texas Rangers have not been particularly dangerous against right-handed pitching, ranking 24th in wOBA against righties.

MacKenzie Gore has been less consistent from a run-prevention standpoint, posting a 4.26 ERA, but there is a lot to like underneath that number. Gore owns a 1.23 WHIP, a 26.0% strikeout rate and an 17.6% K-BB rate through 145 2/3 innings.

The White Sox have also struck out 25.0% of the time against left-handed pitching.

Both starters have enough swing-and-miss ability to get through the top of the opposing lineup unscathed, making the first-inning under attractive.

Starting Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Michael McGreevy (7:45 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 26 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Bradish is the primary reason to like the NRFI in St. Louis. The Baltimore Orioles righty has a 3.70 ERA over 138 2/3 innings and has struck out 22.0% of opposing hitters.

The matchup is appealing, as well. The St. Louis Cardinals rank 26th in wOBA against right-handed pitching, giving Bradish a favorable path through the Cardinals' first three or four hitters.

Michael McGreevy doesn't generate nearly as many strikeouts, but he has been effective at preventing runs. The Cards’ right-hander owns a 3.54 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 137 1/3 innings while keeping the ball in the ground pretty well (44.3% ground-ball rate).

Baltimore has also struck out 23.7% of the time against righties, the sixth-highest K rate in the split.

The combination of Bradish's favorable matchup and McGreevy's ability to limit baserunners makes this another NRFI worth targeting.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.