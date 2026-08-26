NL MVP Race: PCA Pulling Away From Shohei Ohtani

Pete Crow-Armstrong is inching away from Shohei Ohtani in what’s been a fantastic NL MVP race.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current NL MVP odds as of August 26.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

National League MVP Odds: PCA, Ohtani MVP Race

National League MVP 2026 National League MVP 2026 Pete Crow-Armstrong -210 Shohei Ohtani +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

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