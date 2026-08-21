Late-Round Picks at a Glance

Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders

Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars

Denzel Boston, WR, Browns

Fantasy football championships are rarely won solely in the opening rounds of a draft.

The early picks provide the foundation of a roster, but finding players who dramatically outperform their average draft position (ADP) can separate championship teams from the rest of the league. That makes the later rounds an ideal time to pursue upside rather than simply drafting players with safe but limited projections.

Here are four of my favorite late-round targets for 2026 fantasy football drafts. Each of the following players is currently being selected outside the top 100 overall picks.

All ADP references come from FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP, and ADP may change after this article is published.

Best Late Round Picks for Fantasy Football 2026

Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders

ADP: 114th overall (WR46)

Stefon Diggs isn't the dominant fantasy WR1 he was during his peak years in Buffalo, but his 2025 season showed that he can still be a highly productive NFL receiver.

Playing for the New England Patriots last year, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns. He averaged 11.9 yards per reception and posted his seventh career 1,000-yard season despite entering the year coming off a significant knee injury.

He now joins a Washington Commanders offense with Jayden Daniels at quarterback and Terry McLaurin commanding plenty of defensive attention on the opposite side.

Diggs doesn't necessarily need to become Washington's clear No. 1 receiver to beat his ADP. Even 100-plus targets as the second option could make him a useful fantasy starter, particularly when we're acquiring that potential outside the top 100 selections.

There aren't many receivers available this late who have demonstrated Diggs' combination of target-earning ability and consistent production.

Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins

ADP: 154th overall (QB21)

Malik Willis Regular Season Rushing Yards 2026-27 Malik Willis Over 550.5 @ Malik Willis Under 550.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Malik Willis is one of my favorite late-round quarterback targets because his rushing ability gives him a fantasy ceiling that his ADP does not adequately reflect.

We got a glimpse of that upside when Willis filled in for Green Bay late last season. Across his two substantial appearances against the Bears and Ravens, Willis completed 27 of 32 passes for 409 yards and 2 touchdowns while adding 104 yards and 2 more scores on 19 rushing attempts.

While he may not be that good through the air this season, Willis’ rushing production is particularly important for fantasy purposes. Willis averaged 5.5 yards per carry on those 19 attempts, and a quarterback capable of regularly contributing 40-plus rushing yards does not need elite passing volume to deliver strong fantasy performances.

Willis enters 2026 positioned to start for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins' receiving corps is much less impressive following major offseason changes, so there is certainly risk attached to the offense. However, we aren't paying anything close to a premium cost here.

Targeting Willis allows you to load up on other positions early in the draft while still giving you exposure to a high-ceiling signal-caller.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars

ADP: 150th overall (RB49)

Late-round running backs should ideally have a plausible path to significantly more touches than the market currently expects.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. has exactly that.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost Travis Etienne during the offseason, leaving Bhayshul Tuten and Rodriguez competing for backfield work. Tuten is being drafted considerably earlier (RB26), but Rodriguez's 2025 production makes him really appealing at his ADP.

Playing in Washington, Rodriguez rushed 112 times for 500 yards and 6 touchdowns last season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also received 33 rushing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line last season, scoring all six of his touchdowns in that area.

That could prove particularly important for fantasy managers. Even if Jacksonville uses a committee, Rodriguez has a legitimate opportunity to emerge as the preferred short-yardage and goal-line option.

If he eventually overtakes Tuten for a larger share of the backfield, his current ADP could look like a major bargain.

Denzel Boston, WR, Browns

ADP: 167th overall (WR59)

Cleveland Browns - Regular Season Wins 2026-27 Cleveland Browns Over 5.5 Wins @ Cleveland Browns Under 5.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

One of our favorite deep sleepers, Denzel Boston needs to be on your radar late in drafts. Rookie receivers are a fun type of player to target near the end of drafts because their roles can change dramatically over the course of a season.

Boston was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a productive final two seasons at Washington. The 6-foot-4 receiver caught 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final college season. That followed a 2024 campaign in which he produced 63 receptions, 834 yards and 9 touchdowns.

That's 20 receiving touchdowns over his final 25 college games.

Boston also recorded just a 3.1% drop rate in 2025, an encouraging number for a big receiver whose game is built around contested catches and making plays near the goal line.

Cleveland also selected wideout KC Concepcion earlier in the draft, so Boston isn't guaranteed massive target volume immediately. However, the two rookies have different skill sets, with Boston offering the size to become Cleveland's primary outside and red-zone receiver. Plus, the Browns’ WR depth chart isn’t exactly loaded, so Boston should get chances.

I lean Boston over Concepcion because Boston profiles as an outside receiver while Concepcion may get relegated to the slot. If Boston plays outside in two-WR sets, he could have a sizable role right away.

Check out our fantasy football best values as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet and fantasy football superflex rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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