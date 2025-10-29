Fantasy Football Buy Low: Wide Receiver Breakout Candidates for Week 9

Whether you're deciding who to start in season-long, who to roster in NFL DFS, or which NFL prop bets to consider on FanDuel Sportsbook, there are still plenty of ways to buy low on players poised to bounce back from disappointing outings.

While looking ahead at the games across the NFL, which wide receivers should we buy low on ahead of this week?

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wide Receivers to Buy Low in Fantasy Football

Jauan Jennings, 49ers

Pro Football Focus has Jauan Jennings with the fourth-worst plus/minus for expected fantasy points (-18.1). After returning from injury in Week 6, Jennings logged only three targets for one catch and seven receiving yards.

While Jennings has recorded only 5.8 fantasy points per game over the last two games, his volume is encouraging thanks to 7.0 targets per contest during that span. Over the two-game stretch, Jennings leads the San Francisco 49ers with a 25.9% target share and 35.6% air yards share. He even carries a eye-grabbing 20.0% red zone target share since Week 7, as well.

The status of Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Brock Purdy (toe) will have a big impact on Jennings. If Pearsall returns, Jennings' volume should decline. Mac Jones is dealing with a knee contusion, potentially making Purdy's status even more important. In a perfect world, Purdy would suit up while Pearsall misses another game -- giving Jennings a truckload of potential.

He's facing a vulnerable defense in Week 9 as the New York Giants allow 26.9 points per game and 5.9 yards per play (both seventh-most) while ranking as the fourth-worst schedule-adjusted defense. New York has a quality pass rush, but the pass D still ranks as the 15th-worst adjusted unit.

The G-Men run man coverage at the highest rate, and Jennings carries his best receiving grade against man (via PFF). If Purdy is active, he also ranks 3rd in completion percentage and 5th in catchable rate against man coverage compared to 35th and 34th when facing zone. Jones isn't too shabby, either, ranking 13th for catchable rate against man coverage.

This buy-low option likely boils down to if Pearsall is playing, for he carried a 42.7% air yards share over his four appearances.

Zay Flowers, Ravens

Since Week 1's 24.6 fantasy points, Zay Flowers is averaging 8.4 fantasy points per game over the last six. Lamar Jackson missing the last three games hasn't helped his cause. Fortunately, the Baltimore Ravens' superstar QB is expected to return from injury in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

As the sixth-worst adjusted defense and second-worst adjusted pass D, Miami remains one of the best targets for passing attacks. The Fins are permitting 7.6 yards per passing attempt (eighth-most), boosting Lamar's 9.1 yards per passing attempt and 0.19 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

When Jackson was active from Weeks 1 to 4, the Ravens posted 32.8 points per game compared to 14.3 points per game over the previous three. Flowers should get more scoring chances, and he carries a 17.6% red zone target share.

Flowers remains this offense's most-used target, carrying a 30.6% target share and 34.6% air yards share. Miami gives up the 11th-most yards per downfield target, and Baltimore's top target gets plenty of work downfield thanks to a 35.6% downfield target share.

Our NFL DFS projections have Flowers as WR4 this week with 15.3 projected fantasy points. He has a great shot of returning to Week 1's splash performance.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

According to FantasyPros, Marvin Harrison Jr. had an average draft position (ADP) of WR15 in half-PPR leagues. His production has been nowhere close to this mark, posting only 9.1 fantasy points per game (WR40). Since Week 4's 15.6 fantasy points (WR14), Harrison is averaging 7.6 fantasy points per game over the previous three.

It's likely not a coincidence Harrison produced only 5.5 fantasy points per game with Kyler Murray absent in the last two games. Murray is expected to return from injury for Monday Night Football, and he's likely licking his chops with one of the league's worst defenses on the schedule.

The Dallas Cowboys rank as the worst adjusted defense and third-worst adjusted pass D. Opponents are averaging 31.3 points per game (second-most) and 8.2 yards per passing attempt (second-most) against this bottom-feeding unit. As usual, any passing attack facing this defense is an immediate target.

Harrison still leads Arizona with a 33.2% air yards share and 35.8% downfield target share, though Trey McBride leads the way with his 28.6% target share. With the Cowboys ceding the most yards per downfield target, Harrison's high downfield usage should hold a ton of weight this week.

Murray has performed well on deep shots, touting a 75.9 passing grade on 20+ yard attempts. Harrison also carries his best receiving grade against zone coverage, and Dallas features zone at the third-highest rate.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.