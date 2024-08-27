Fantasy Football: 5 Sleeper Running Backs to Target

The chase for fantasy football league-winners doesn't stop until the dwindling seconds before being on the clock. Securing fantasy stars that few saw coming is often the push that fantasy managers need to win their leagues. No position is an exception when it comes to circling sleepers. Every group features intriguing targets with promise of surpassing their high average draft position (ADP).

Running backs could demand a little more attention than most positions when it comes to finding sleepers, though. More and more backfields are entering the season with a "committee" approach. But this also opens the door for a clear-cut tailback to emerge in these split room, which will likely feature a running back finishing well above their ADP.

While utilizing FantasyPros' ADP in half-PPR fantasy football leagues, let's circle five sleeper running backs who could win big in the 2024 season. We will be focusing on halfbacks who are sitting on the outside of the top 75 overall players in ADP.

5 Running Back Sleepers for Fantasy Football

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (102.7 ADP)

Starting with the running back who is carrying the lowest ADP on our list, Tyjae Spears figures to be a vital piece in the Tennessee Titans' new-look backfield. Derrick Henry joined the Baltimore Ravens while Tennessee inked Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million deal.

Pollard is generating more interest from fantasy managers, carry an ADP of RB26 and 80th overall. However, Spears isn't that far behind as RB35 and 102nd overall. Following an efficient rookie season, Spears' potential to be the Titans' top back shouldn't be overlooked.

According to PlayerProfiler, Spears boasted the fifth-most yards created per touch, the sixth-most yards per touch, and the fifth-highest breakaway run rate at his position. While his rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) was only -0.07, Spears still has enough impressive efficiency stats under his belt to prove his worth as a rusher.

The second-year back's repertoire as a receiver is perhaps the biggest reason to draft him, mainly in half and full PPR. Pro Football Focus' findings continue to sing the praises, awarding Spears with a 77.8 rushing grade and 74.6 receiving grade in 2023. His workload and efficiency in the receiving game last season was already promising, finishing with the 7th-highest target share, 14th-most yards per catch, and 11th-most yards per route run among running backs.

While Pollard is known to be a quality receiving back, his receiving grade was a career-low 50.2 in 2023. He also generated 2.6 receiving yards over expectation per game (RecYOE) compared to Spears' 3.7, via NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Spears carried more efficiency pretty much across the board last season. It's not out of the question for Spears to become Tennessee's top back as the season progresses.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals (110.3 ADP)

The Cincinnati Bengals are another squad carrying value with a split backfield. This is a near-identical situation to Tennessee's room. Zack Moss is the veteran holding the lower ADP as RB28 and 86th overall. Chase Brown is entering his second season in the league and isn't far behind as RB36 and 105th overall.

Unlike Pollard, Moss had a lot of stats go his way last season. In fact, it was probably a career-best season with 0.72 RYOE/C. Other marks, such as finished 48th in yards created per touch, prove Moss is far from having a stranglehold on this backfield, though.

While Brown didn't provide much in his rookie season (179 rushing yards), he still displayed a boatload of talent late in the year. For example, he logged 4.1 yards per carry over 42 rushing attempts from Week 13 to Week 18. This included several standout performances, such as 61 rushing yards with 22.8 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) in Week 13. He also provided 9.9 RYOE in the final week of play.

Brown even provided some big-time plays in the limited sample size, including a 54-yard screen for a touchdown in Week 14. He clocked at a high of 22.05 miles per hour (MPH) on the play, which was the second-highest speed for a ball carrier in the 2023 season.

According to Paul Dehner of The Athletic, Moss and Brown are expected to split the backfield entering the 2024 season. That's a win for Brown's value that's about 20 picks behind Moss. Dehner even went on to say Brown has been getting more first-team snaps recently.

Brown provided more value as a receiver in 2023, as well, posting 6.0 RecYOE per game compared to Moss' 1.4. This provides even more value for Brown in PPR leagues. The window is already cracked for Brown to become the Bengals' most-used back.

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys (139.3 ADP)

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to have one of the worst running back rooms in the NFL. In fact, PFF gave Dallas the bottom mark in its running back room rankings.

Dallas scored the most points per game (PPG) a season ago while sitting in the top half of rushing touchdowns per contest. Targeting one of the Cowboys' backs still holds promising fantasy value, but the trick is finding which one is the best take.

Ezekiel Elliott holds the lower ADP as RB37 and 108th overall while Rico Dowdle is RB44 and 128th overall. Dowdle is the much more efficient back at this point, ranking 9th in yards created per touch and 17th in EPA last season. Meanwhile, Elliott ranked 34th and 150th in the two categories. The young back gets yet another checkmark with -0.05 RYOE/C compared to Zeke's -0.38 in 2023.

However, Dowdle took only 16.7% of Dallas' attempts within the five-yard line. Meanwhile, Elliott still took 57.1% of the New England Patriots' carries within the five as a backup. Dowdle's biggest concern for becoming the top fantasy RB of this offense is Zeke scoring touchdowns. Prior to the 2024 season, FanDuel Research's projections were forecasting both backs with 0.1 rushing touchdowns per contest, though. Perhaps the touchdown share could be closer than what we expect.

If that's the case, Dowdle is certainly on pace to become the top option on America's Team. He's consistently drawn good reviews through training camp, such as Jon Machota of The Athletic claiming Dowdle, "has to be the favorite to lead the in rushing."

Elliott is still listed as the starter on the unofficial depth chart. Plus, Dalvin Cook is visiting Dallas, which could potentially throw a wrench into the situation. Dowdle is far from a sure thing right now, but there's little risk involved considering the upside.

Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos (157.0 ADP)

Jaleel McLaughlin looks more and more like a steal every day for the Denver Broncos. The bargain price could extend to fantasy football in 2024.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, McLaughlin -- who holds the all-time NCAA record with 8,166 career rushing yards -- established a role in Denver during his rookie season. He would become one of two running backs in the NFL to post 82.0-plus rushing and receiving grades, logging a 82.8 rushing grade and 85.2 receiving grade.

McLaughlin was the Broncos' most efficient rusher a season ago, posting the only positive mark in RYOE/C in the backfield (0.30). Plus, he finished with the fourth-most true yards per carry and sixth-most yards created per touch. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams was 59th in true yards per carry and 36th in yards created per touch.

Samaje Perine is the second-string back in the unofficial depth chart, but Denver is shopping the vet running back in the trade market. The Broncos are expected to move on from Perine, opening up the second-string role for McLaughlin.

Considering his exceptional efficiency and the opportunity setting up for McLaughlin receiving more touches, he's regularly appearing on breakout lists. For example, Peter Schrager of NFL Network put McLaughlin on his 10 breakout players list for the 2024 season.

McLaughlin's upside only goes up for PPR leagues as Williams posted a -4.3% catch rate over expectation (CROE) and -0.5 RecYOE per game in 2023. For comparison, McLaughlin had a 0.5% CROE and 2.2 RecYOE per contest in his rookie year.

It's not out of the question that McLaughlin slowly carves into Williams' workload as the season progresses. He was the far more efficient back in 2023 and should have more work ahead with Perine likely out of the fold. Best yet, McLaughlin holds an ADP of RB48 and 157th overall.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneer (172.5 ADP)

Rachaad White is the clear starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering 2024. He finished as RB7 in half PPR last season while recording the 14th-most fantasy points per game among his position.

After posting 1,539 scrimmage yards, the Bucs still looked to beef up their running back room by drafting Bucky Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Similar to White, Irving can do it on the ground or as a receiver, for he posted 1,180 rushing yards and 413 receiving yards in his final collegiate season.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) awarded Irving with player grades of 91.1 and 88.2 in his final two seasons at Oregon. Irving's rushing ability drew more attention with a 91.8 grade (13th-best) compared to his 74.9 receiving grade.

The preseason was a success for Bucky, totaling 4.4 yards per rushing attempt over the three-game span. The sleeper picks for Irving to make an impact on this offense are beginning to come in with Week 1 almost here. Keep in mind that Chase Edmonds is expected to miss the 2024 season, presenting Irving with an even greater opportunity to deliver as a second-string tailback.

Irving is shaping up to be an excellent handcuff back for White. There's little to no investment required with Irving, for he carries a RB60 and 173rd overall ADP in half PPR. He's often going undrafted and can also be a low-risk option in leagues that eclipse 12 teams.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.