Fantasy Football: 5 Deep Sleepers for Week 2

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Week 2

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 10%

Derrick Henry is going to get the bulk of the carries and he'll handle goal-line work for the Baltimore Ravens, but Justice Hilll may have a decent-sized role in Baltimore's offense -- at least until Keaton Mitchell returns. In the season opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill out-snapped Henry 38-36, and he hauled in 6 of his 8 targets for 52 yards.

What was even more notable was the fact Hill received 69.2% of the red-zone snaps, compared to Henry getting only 30.8%, via NextGenStats. Hill is going to be on the field for third downs and obvious passing situations, making him a viable option in deeper leagues -- primarily PPR -- and contrarian play in large-field DFS tournaments.

The Ravens will face the Las Vegas Raiders -- who have a stout defensive front with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins -- in Week 2. With the Ravens still ironing out the kinks along their new-look offensive line, Hill could be busy in the passing game again as Lamar Jackson tries to get the ball out quick before pressure arrives.

Tyler Johnson, WR, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $4,000 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 6%

The placement of Puka Nacua on injured reserve has opened the door for a few pass-catchers on the Los Angeles Rams. Whenever Nacua made an early exit in the team's Sunday night loss in Week 1, it was Tyler Johnson who was the most productive receiver on the Rams not named Cooper Kupp.

Johnson tied Demarcus Robinson for the second-highest target share (14.6%) in the season opener while logging 2.32 yards per route run with 5 catches for 79 yards on 7 targets. The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue pointed out that Johnson and Jordan Whittington have been the backups to Nacua throughout the offseason and training camp, so Johnson could be the immediate Puka replacement while Robinson's role doesn't change too much.

Like I have reported many times, Tyler Johnson and Jordan Whittington have backed up Nacua. Tutu Atwell will probably get more snaps as well. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 9, 2024

The matchup is a favorable one for Johnson in Week 2 as the Rams will travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Although it's a small sample size of one game, the Cardinals surrendered the third-most FanDuel points per target (2.37) and fourth-most yards per route run (2.24) to WRs in Week 1 while Sunday's contest has the second-highest total in Week 2.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 6%

As FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula pointed out in his Week 2 stock up/stock down piece, Jalen McMillan had a legitimate chance to score multiple touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. The rookie wideout finished with only 1 catch for 32 yards and a touchdown on 3 targets in his NFL debut, but the box score doesn't tell the entire story.

McMillan dropped a probable touchdown early in the contest and he drew multiple penalties on potential targets. While the results are what matters in fantasy football, it was also a positive sign to see McMillan receive the second-highest snap share (82.0%) and 100% of Tampa Bay's red-zone snaps, making it clear that he'll be on the field plenty alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Besides giving Baker Mayfield another deep threat with Evans, McMillan will be involved in the game with the highest total in Week 2 when the Bucs hit the road to face the Detroit Lions. Given his perceived role in Tampa's offense, McMillan should be rostered in more leagues, and he's a solid salary-saving option at the WR position in DFS this week.

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $4,300 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 5%

The Washington Commanders didn't get much out of their passing game in Week 1, but it was encouraging to see rookie Luke McCaffrey on the field often. Despite turning his 3 receptions into only 18 yards, McCaffrey garnered the third-highest snap share (60.7%) and route rate (73.1%) in Washington's season opener.

Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders lack a go-to weapon through the air, so there is a pathway for McCaffrey to beat out the likes of Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus for even more snaps. McCaffrey was also the only other pass-catcher from Washington -- aside from McLaurin and Zach Ertz -- to see more than 70% of the red-zone snaps, so he'll have chances to score in positive matchups.

A showdown with the New York Giants could be exactly what rookie Jayden Daniels and the Commanders need to get their passing game rolling in Week 2. New York's defense permitted the second-most FanDuel points per target (2.50) to WRs in Week 1, paving the way for McLaurin and McCaffrey to potentially have bounce-back performances following quiet outings to begin the campaign.

Colby Parkinson, TE, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $4,800 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 18%

Another member of the Rams who could see an increased role sans Nacua is Colby Parkinson. With Tyler Higbee sidelined to begin the year for LA, Parkinson dominated the TE snaps for the Rams, concluding the team's Week 1 contest with a 87.8% snap rate and 80.4% route rate (compared to backup Davis Allen receiving just a 9.5% snap rate and 7.8% route rate).

Parkinson registered 4 receptions for 47 yards on his 5 targets against the Lions in the season opener, flashing his ability to be a reliable option for Matthew Stafford. With the TE position being a complete wasteland in Week 1, Parkinson is a fine streaming option in deeper leagues and salary-saving option in DFS.

Being that plenty of TEs are touchdown dependent, it was a positive sign to see Parkinson play on 76.9% of the team's red-zone snaps in Week 1. Along with Stafford and the WRs on the Rams, Parkinson has a premier matchup in Week 2 after the Cardinals allowed 34 points to the Buffalo Bills to kick off the year.

