Fantasy Football: 4 Sleepers for Week 6

The word "sleeper" gets thrown around a lot in the world of fantasy football, to the point where an actual definition may vary from person to person. In general, in my eyes, sleepers are players who may be flying relatively under the radar in a particular field.

In any case, we all need to find a sleeper from time to time. Whether you're a season-long fantasy football manager looking to roster a potential breakout player before your league-mates, someone playing NFL DFS on FanDuel who needs a spike week from a low-salaried player, or even just a manager in a pinch due to byes or injuries, we have you covered.

Here are some fantasy sleepers who could have a big week this week.

We'll reference our NFL projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Week 6

Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $5,400

Chase Brown deserves to be on our sleeper radar regardless of Zack Moss’ status. But with Moss (foot) on the Cincinnati Bengals’ injury report as a DNP as of this writing, Brown’s stock could go up that much more.

We started to see Brown shine in Week 3. He turned 7 carries into 62 yards (8.9 YPC) while Moss handled 12 carries for 58 yards (4.8 YPC). Then in Week 4, Brown and Moss were both allotted 15 attempts, though Brown turned his opportunities into 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This past Sunday, Brown (12) out-carried Moss (9) and the former continued to be more efficient than the latter.

Brown has already been challenging Moss’ usage and would likely take on a notable role in Week 6 regardless of whether Moss suits up -- though for the purpose of DFS, we’d love to see him sit.

This Sunday, the Bengals will visit the New York Giants. Cincy comes in as a 3.5-point favorite and own a 26.5 implied team total with -106 odds on the over. Only two other teams (the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions) have a higher implied total than the Bengals this weekend. This a smash spot for the Bengals offense, and a positive game script is very much in play against the Giants. Brown could hit his rush volume ceiling in this matchup. He’s also drawn three targets in all but one game this year. There’s a lot to like about him at this $5,400 salary.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

FanDuel Salary: $6,700

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Houston Texans

FanDuel Salary: $4,900

If you haven’t heard the big injury news this week, Nico Collins (hamstring) has been placed on the injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of four weeks.

Collins was the best wideout going, notching 567 yards (most in NFL), 45 targets (fifth-most), and 3 touchdowns. He enjoyed a team-leading 24.7% target share, 44.6% air yards share, and 41.2% red zone target share.

C.J. Stroud is still awesome, and the Houston Texans could thrive in a matchup against the New England Patriots, a team that ranks 25th in numberFire’s schedule-adjusted pass defense. Past Stefon Diggs, who will Stroud throw the ball to this weekend?

Tank Dell is a top target. He’s had an incredibly disappointing sophomore campaign after connecting with Stroud for 709 yards and 7 touchdowns through just 11 games a season ago. We’ve been waiting with bated breath for Dell to break out in this campaign, and Collins’ injury offers him a great opportunity to do just that. Despite the underperformance, Dell has still reeled in a 22.0% air yards share and 25.0% red zone target share this season, both of which rank second on the team.

I plan on going back to the well on Dell this week, though his $6,700 salary isn’t super easy to get to, and he’ll likely draw a notable roster rate. If you’re looking to get in on a Houston pass catcher who has a more modest salary and will go overlooked, Xavier Hutchinson might be your guy.

Hutchinson was a total non-factor in the first four weeks of the season, catching just one of his three targets for three yards. Based on this, I’d have a hard time giving him much consideration in DFS.

However, Hutchinson did play more snaps than Dell when Collins left the game on Sunday. He ended up catching 2 of his 3 targets for 31 yards. Can we deduce much from this workload? The Texans unexpectedly lost their top guy and didn’t have time to make proper adjustments. Now that they’ve had a week to prepare for life without Collins, it’s hard to say where and just how much Hutchinson fits into this offense. He’s a total dart throw.

But with glimpses of potential upside, Hutchinson could be a week-winner at his modest salary and one who would offer massive roster flexibility otherwise.

Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

The tight end position doesn’t look so bad this week. Dalton Schultz ($5,300) is a viable option on the Texans for the same reasons mentioned above, and Sam LaPorta’s ($6,300) salary has finally come back down to earth.

Thus, it’s reasonable to not be into Zach Ertz this week. But considering his low-salary, under-the-radar status, and pretty intriguing role with the Washington Commanders, he deserves some consideration as a sleeper option.

Ertz has caught 17 of his 24 targets for 160 yards but has yet to reach the end zone this season. This is despite 74.6% of players across the league with at least 24 targets scoring at least one touchdown. Ertz could be due.

He handles an 18.2% target share (second-highest on team) and a team-leading 30.8% red zone target share. The Commanders will visit the Baltimore Ravens for a game that has all the shootout potential in the world, as evidenced by a 51.5 over/under (second-highest on the slate).

Baltimore has let up the second-most targets, receptions, and yards to opposing tight ends this season, so this shapes up to be a great game environment for Ertz.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.