Fantasy Football: 3 Wide Receiver-Cornerback Matchups to Target in Week 15

Matchups are everything in the NFL, especially at the receiver position.

For fantasy purposes, being able to identify which receivers have advantageous (or disadvantageous) matchups is a sharp way to get a leg up on your opponent.

Each Friday this piece lists the best wide receiver-cornerback matchups for the upcoming week. It doesn't take a genius to tell you to start Ja'Marr Chase, but there will be weeks when some WR1s have better matchups and other weeks when typical WR2 or WR3s have matchups that bump them up in our weekly rankings.

numberFire's player matchups chart helps to identify advantageous matchups for specific positions. Then, Pro Football Focus' (PFF) Player Grades and their WR/CB Matchup chart are great starting points for identifying which specific matchups we want to target.

Projections and rankings come from our NFL projections, which are powered by numberFire. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated. NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Week 15 Wide Receiver-Cornerback Matchups

Jakobi Meyers (LV) vs. Atlanta Falcons

numberFire Projection: 12.1 points (WR15)

68 Yards

5.7 Receptions (9 Targets)

Jakobi Meyers continues to see sizable target shares week in, week out, and he now draws a tantalizing matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta was barbecued for 100+ yards by two different receivers last week, dropping them to 31st in schedule-adjusted pass defense, according to numberFire. They're allowing the most fantasy points per target to opposing wide receivers, setting Meyers up for another busy game.

Meyers has been playing inside and out over the last two months, so he'll see his fair share of Dee Alford and A.J. Terrell depending on alignment. Though Terrell is a solid corner, he's been unable to make much of an impact on this pass defense; we shouldn't fear a potential shadow. But Meyers' potential slot matchup with Alford is really what we should be excited for. He's lined up from the slot on about a third of snaps this season.

Alford has been one of the most picked on slot defenders in football. He's allowed the second-most total yards and seventh-highest NFL passer rating when targeted while defending the slot, according to PFF. And with a bottom-10 rate of slot targets allowed, teams have shown a willingness to attack his one-on-one matchup with regularity.

Regardless of who's on him, Meyers figures to see tons of volume. In eight games since the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Davante Adams, Meyers leads the team with a 29.0% target share and 38.7% air yards share. He's seen 3.8 downfield targets (10+ yards) per game, helping him to 73.9 receiving yards a contest.

This is about as good of a matchup as you can get for wide receivers, and Meyers has established one of the premier receiving roles in all of football. He should be locked into season-long lineups and deserves a look in the prop market leading up to Monday Night Football.

Jordan Addison (MIN) vs. Tyrique Stevenson (CHI)

numberFire Projection: 12 points (WR17)

64 Yards

4.9 Receptions (7.8 Targets)

FanDuel Props:

O/U 56.5 Yards

O/U 4.5 Receptions

The return of T.J. Hockenson has seemingly unlocked Jordan Addison. In six games with Hockenson active, Addison has seen a 23.7% target share and averaged 16.7 fantasy points per game. Presumed No. 1 wideout Justin Jefferson is at a 24.7% target share while averaging 13.7 fantasy points per game during this stretch.

Addison's role has been getting better, too. He leads the Minnesota Vikings in target share (29.2%), air yards share (41.7%), and red zone target share (35.7%) over the last four weeks, culminating in per-game averages of 5.8 receptions, 8.8 targets, and 102.5 receiving yards per game.

Granted, that's partially inflated in last week's 8-catch, 133-yard, 3-touchdown blowup. But that marked the second time in three games he finished as the WR1 overall -- the previous of which came against the same Chicago Bears secondary he'll face on Monday Night Football.

With the Bears allocating extra attention to Jefferson, Addison popped for 162 yards and a touchdown on 8 receptions in Week 12. Chicago has since given up 221 and 325 passing yards, so I wouldn't expect much of a better defensive showing on Monday night, especially now that defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus is no longer in the picture.

Addison ate up several Chicago defenders in their first matchup, but he was especially effective from the right side against outside corners Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith. He managed 3 receptions (on 4 targets) and 61 yards against those two, and that's a matchup he should be able to take advantage of again in this week's rematch.

Among 121 qualified corners, Stevenson ranks 92nd in PFF coverage grade. He's given up the 15th-most total yards (500) and 19th-most yards per reception (14.3) while being targeted at the fifth-highest rate (4.7 snaps per target) in football.

Stevenson is a big reason why the Bears have surrendered the second-most fantasy points per target and sixth-most yards per route run to wide receivers over their seven-game losing streak.

That's where I'm looking to attack Addison this week. His yardage prop is set at 56.5 -- a mark he's cleared in three of the last four games. Our NFL projections peg him for 64 yards.

Jordan Addison - Receiving Yds Chicago Bears Dec 17 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Khalil Shakir (BUF) vs. Amik Robertson (DET)

numberFire Projection: 11.6 points (WR23)

65 Yards

5.1 Receptions (7.8 Targets)

FanDuel Props:

+195 Any Time Touchdown Scorer

We were all over Khalil Shakir in a friendly matchup last week, and he paid off with 106 yards and 19.1 fantasy points. With the slot-averse Detroit Lions on deck in a game showing a week-high 54.5-point over/under, Shakir is again someone to target.

Detroit has risen to first in schedule-adjusted defense, and they're allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per target to wide receivers. But they're 27th in total fantasy points allowed to the position, namely thanks to a ton of volume. The Lions have permitted the highest target rate and second-most yards per route run to the position as a whole, and they've been especially leaky against the slot. According to Fantasy Points' schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed numbers, Detroit has given up the second-most fantasy points to slot receivers.

Much of that has come courtesy of defensive back Amik Robertson. Among 67 qualified slot defenders, Robertson has given up the 3rd-most yards and 12th-most yards after the catch -- a vital part of Shakir's game. Further, Robertson's let up the 18th-most yards per snap and been targeted at the 14th-highest rate.

But it's not just the matchup which makes Shakir such a strong target this week; his role has expanded dramatically over the second half of the year. Over the last six games, Shakir leads the team in target share (27%) and receiving yards per game (70.2). He's been getting more high-value touches, too, upping his air yards share to 19.9% while seeing 2.2 downfield targets and 1.0 red zone targets per game.

In what is easily the top game environment of the week, Shakir again figures to serve as Buffalo's top target against a Lions defense that has ceded plenty of production to the slot. He's a no-brainer in season-long and deserves consideration in the prop market, too.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.