Fantasy Football: 3 Tight Ends to Stream for Week 16

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2024 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

However, just because you punted on the tight end position doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Streaming tight end is a real, and effective, strategy -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 16

Brenton Strange, Jaguars

Matchup: at LV

With Evan Engram ruled out for the rest of the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brenton Strange will get a chance to showcase his talent down the stretch, and he made the most of his expanded role in Week 15. Despite losing to the New York Jets on Sunday, Strange posted the second-highest target share (27.9%) and second-most yards per route run (1.87) on the Jaguars, per NextGenStats.

Strange hauled in 11 of his 12 targets for 73 yards in Week 15, proving he can handle a voluminous workload sans Engram. In the five games Engram has missed this season, Strange is now registering a 16.7% target share, 1.42 yards per route run, 4.6 receptions per game, and 38.6 receiving yards per game.

Before the two Monday night games are played, Strange is currently the TE4 in half-PPR formats in Week 15, and he should continue operating as a go-to option for Mac Jones with Jacksonville's offense plagued by injuries and desperate for pass catchers alongside Brian Thomas Jr..

Following his productive outing against the Jets, Strange will face a Las Vegas Raiders team in Week 16 that is coughing up the third-most fantasy points per game to TEs.

Hunter Henry, Patriots

Matchup: at BUF

There aren't many exciting TEs to stream in Week 16, making Hunter Henry a name to mention, mainly due to his consistent role on the New England Patriots. While Henry finished with only 25 receiving yards in Week 15 versus the Arizona Cardinals, he was first in receptions (4) and second in targets (4) on the Patriots.

Upon adding his numbers from Sunday's contest, Henry is now notching a team-high 21.8% target share and 27.8% red-zone target share while earning the second-most yards per route run (1.78) in New England's offense since Drake Maye became the starter in Week 6. Even though Henry's struggling to find the end zone, he's currently the TE16 in fantasy points per game (7.2) and TE13 in overall points (100.5).

The matchup isn't ideal for Henry this week as the Buffalo Bills are allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to the TE position. That being said, the Patriots are expected to be in a negative game script in Week 16 versus the Bills, increasing the chances of Henry getting more volume through the air.

Grant Calcaterra, Eagles

Matchup: at WAS

Once again, things are looking a bit bleak for those who are forced to stream a TE in Week 16. However, Grant Calcaterra appears to be someone to potentially consider as he'll be on the field plenty for the Philadelphia Eagles with Dallas Goedert still sidelined.

Despite the Eagles not being a pass-oriented offense and targets being funneled to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Calcattera still recorded the second-highest snap rate (92.2%) and second-highest route rate (89.5%) on the Eagles in Week 15. While it resulted in only 1 reception for 22 yards, Calcattera is similar to most non-elite TEs where he's reliant on finding the end zone, which he did in Week 14 to be the TE9 in half-PPR leagues.

Ahead of a divisional matchup against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles made a concerted effort to throw the ball more in Week 15, with Jalen Hurts completing 25 of his 32 attempts -- both are the second-highest marks of the season for Hurts. Even if Calcattera isn't going to get more looks than Brown or Smith, the hope is that he can get one or two valuable targets in the red zone to make him worth streaming.

