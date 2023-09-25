Fantasy Football: 3 Tight End Streamer Options for Week 4

Don't look now, but the tight end position is back.

Sort of.

After a disaster in Week 1, the position has started to look a lot like we expected it to... at least at the top.

Still, Pharaoh Brown finished as the TE3 (14.1 points) this week, so by no means do we have it all figured out.

You're probably too late to the party to get in on the Sam LaPorta sweepstakes, but there are certainly some intriguing names sitting on the waiver wire who could help you both this week and beyond.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2023 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and at the very least possess value for the upcoming week.

Projections and rankings via numberFire.

Week 4 Tight End Streamers

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

Bar none, Luke Musgrave is the top tight end streamer for Week 4.

The Oregon State product has been outshined by another first-year tight end in the NFC North, but make no mistake, Musgrave is knocking on the door of a breakout himself.

He enjoyed his most productive fantasy day of the year in Week 3, securing 6 of 8 targets for 49 yards -- good for 7.9 half-PPR points and a TE10 finish.

That marked the second time in three weeks that Musgrave finished in the top 10 at the position, and it's hard not to be optimistic about him going forward.

For starters, the Green Bay Packers' primary tight end is already seeing heavy usage that continues to climb each and every week.

Wk REC TGT (%) Snap% Route% 1 3 4 (14.8%) 75.0% 75.0% 2 2 3 (12.0%) 87.2% 88.5% 3 6 8 (18.6%) 87.3% 86.7%

Musgrave has now enjoyed at least a 75% snap share and route participation in each of his first three career games. While that didn't translate to many targets in the first two weeks, it finally culminated in real production in Week 3.

In addition to his eight targets, Musgrave saw multiple red zone targets for the first time and tied for second among all tight ends with three downfield targets (10-plus yards) in Week 3.

Looking ahead, Musgrave and the Packers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Through three games, Detroit has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game (10.2) to opposing tight ends, per FantasyPros.

With a soft matchup on deck and his chemistry growing with Jordan Love, Musgrave is someone who you can confidently lock into fantasy lineups this week.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Here we go -- your weekly Jake Ferguson update.

Ferguson has become a staple on this list but for good reason. The Dallas Cowboys tight end continues to boast strong, encouraging usage metrics that suggest real fantasy relevance.

In Week 1, he saw 7 targets target and played 74.5% of snaps... but finished with just 11 yards

In Week 2, Ferguson caught a touchdown... but saw his snap share drop to 57.8%, and he again finished with 11 yards.

Finally, in Week 3, he broke out... kind of.

In Dallas's upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Ferguson finished with season-highs in receptions (5), targets (7), and yards (48), culminating in 7.3 half-PPR points and a TE13 finish on the week.

While those aren't earth-shattering numbers, he tied for the highest target share (19.4%) on the team and saw yet another red zone target -- his league-leading ninth of the season.

In Week 4, Ferguson and the Cowboys host the New England Patriots -- a nightmare of a matchup considering the Pats have allowed the second-fewest points per game (1.3) to opposing tight ends.

That said, Ferguson's strong target rate and touchdown potential make him worth consideration regardless of the matchup given the scarcity of the position.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Gerald Everett finally showed signs of life in Week 3.

Though he again finished with under 6.5 fantasy points, Everett enjoyed a season-high 6 targets, finishing with 6 receptions and 30 yards.

Still, teammate Donald Parham Jr. vultured a touchdown for the second time this year and played 51.6% of snaps compared to Everett's 57.8%. While Everett continues to run more routes than Parham (24-15 in Week 3), it's hard not to be discouraged by their split use.

That said, I'm optimistic about Everett's chances of fantasy relevance in Week 4.

For one thing, Mike Williams is now out for the season with a torn ACL. There isn't a clear second option in this Los Angeles Chargers offense, and his absence opens up nearly nine targets per game for the rest of the pass-catchers.

It's hard not to think Everett would be one of the primary beneficiaries of those available targets coming off his best game of the season.

That said, we've seen Everett fail to take advantage of available targets in the past. He played four games without Williams in 2022, and it wasn't great.

In those four games, Everett commanded an 11.3% target share and a 51.5% snap share -- nearly identical numbers to this season's 10.2% target share and 56.6% snap share. He averaged just 6.4 fantasy points per game over that span and only once was a top-12 weekly tight end in fantasy.

However, tight end is incredibly thin, and Everett at least has a light matchup in Week 4.

LA plays host to a soft Las Vegas Raiders defense this week. Thus far, Vegas has given up the sixth-most points per game (8.1) and the eighth-highest target rate (20.2%) to opposing tight ends. They notably just revived Pat Freiermuth's season on Sunday Night Football.

With targets up for grabs and a soft matchup on deck, you could do a lot worse than Everett in Week 4.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.