Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 6

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 6

Justin Fields, Steelers

Matchup: at Raiders

Justin Fields' roster percentage is getting close to the point where we can't include him in this piece, but if he's available in your league, he's an excellent pickup this week.

Fields really shouldn't be on the waiver wire in any serious league. By points per game, he's the QB10 on the season, averaging 17.9 fantasy points. He's gone for 18.4, 32.0 and 15.9 over the past three weeks, and he's run for at least 50 yards in two of his five outings this campaign.

A ceiling game could be in store this week as Fields draws a mouth-watering matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, a team allowing the 12th-most fantasy points per game to QBs (17.3).

Kirk Cousins, Falcons

Matchup: at Panthers

This feels a little like chasing points after Kirk Cousins nuked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night to the tune of 509 passing yards and 34.4 fantasy points. While we can't expect that kind of performance, Cousins can cook again this week thanks to a matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The line for the Falcons' total points is way up at 27.5, so they're expected to have plenty of offensive success Sunday.

Falcons Total Points Over @ Under Oct 13 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Carolina is permitting the sixth-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers (18.7), and they just let rookie Caleb Williams have his best game as a pro (304 yards and 2 scores).

Our NFL projections are high on Cousins this week, ranking him as the QB10 and forecasting him to total 17.7 fantasy points.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Matchup: vs. Bengals

Since a miserable Week 1 showing against a Minnesota Vikings D that's been wrecking QBs all over the NFL, Daniel Jones has quietly been pretty good for the New York Giants, and it's translated to some solid fantasy outputs.

Jones has scored at least 18.3 fantasy points in three of his last four games, including a 22.1-point day last week at the Seattle Seahawks -- a game where he was missing standout receiver Malik Nabers.

This week, Jones has a home clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (19.6). They've been especially giving on the ground, surrendering the second-most rushing yards per game to QBs (32.8). A big reason for that is the Bengals have played Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels, but they also gave up 29 rushing yards to Patrick Mahomes and 32 to Jacoby Brissett.

Running is a big part of Danny Dimes' fantasy appeal, and our numbers slot him in as the QB11 this week, projecting him for 17.6 fantasy points.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.