Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 15

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 15

Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Matchup: at Jaguars

Is it going to feel good relying on Aaron Rodgers with your fantasy season on the line? No, it won't.

But this is a stellar spot for him and the New York Jets' offense as they play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville's defense is allowing the second-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks (21.4). By numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, the Jags' D ranks dead last both overall and against the pass. This is as good as matchups get, and the Jets' team total is set at a solid 22.5 points.

A week ago, Rodgers had his best game of the season, cooking a decent Miami Dolphins defense for 339 yards and a touchdown. With Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams at his disposal, Rodgers is surrounded by top-tier weapons, and those wideouts can boost his output.

Our fantasy football projections rank Rodgers as the week's QB20, pegging him to score 15.4 points. I'm a little higher on him than that and like him as a quality streaming play this week.

Anthony Richardson, Colts

Matchup: at Broncos

While a road date with the Denver Broncos is a rough matchup, Anthony Richardson is still a viable streamer this week.

Still available in roughly half of Yahoo! leagues, Richardson has scored at least 21.2 fantasy points in two of his last three outings. His rushing ability has been a huge part of it as he's run for 32, 61 and 48 yards in that span while recording three total rushing TDs. The ground work raises both his ceiling and his floor.

Admittedly, Richardson could really struggle through the air against a Broncos unit that sits as the top overall defense and second-best pass D. But we are banking on his running ability to carry the load.

We project him as the week's QB15 (16.1 points).

Jameis Winston, Browns

Matchup: vs. Chiefs

Jameis Winston could thrive this week in a home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

KC's once-elite defense has struggled some of late and currently ranks just 12th overall, including 24th against the pass. They're a pass-funnel unit, too, as they check in fourth versus the run.

There's some shootout potential in this game -- and every game Winston has been in lately -- with the total at 45.5 and the spread at 4.5.

Although Winston had a meh outing last week, totaling 15.3 fantasy points, he is averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game over his past six contests and has attempted at least 41 passes in five of those six games, with the lone exception being the snow game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The volume should be there, and he offers enticing upside.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.