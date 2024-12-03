Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 14

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 14

Russell Wilson, Steelers

Matchup: vs. Browns

Russell Wilson was excellent a week ago, finishing as the QB4 with 26.9 fantasy points, and he's played himself into the back-end QB1 ranks on a near weekly basis for the rest of the season.

Wilson -- who is rostered in just 36% of Yahoo! leagues -- has made only six starts, but he's been dang good in those outings and sits as the QB10 for the season by points per game (17.3). He's totaled at least 24.0 fantasy points in two of six starts and has dipped below 13.8 points just once.

In Week 14, Wilson draws a home matchup with the Cleveland Browns. It's not as fantasy-friendly of a matchup as what Wilson had in Week 13 (Cincinnati Bengals), but Wilson is definitely capable of coming through.

Our fantasy football projections have him as the week's QB7, projecting him to score 16.9 points.

Jameis Winston, Browns

Matchup: at Steelers

On the flip side of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Browns game, Jameis Winston is also worth a look.

Playing at Pittsburgh is a rough matchup, but Winston just went off on Monday night in a tough spot at the Denver Broncos. In that one, he racked up 33.0 fantasy points and finished as Week 13's QB1, so he brings upside to the table this week despite a difficult matchup.

Winston has made five starts this season, and he's topped 23.0 fantasy points in three of them. One of the exceptions was two weeks ago against the Steelers, but weather was a big issue in that game.

Our model projects Winston as the week's QB23 (13.4 fantasy points). While I'm a little more bullish than that, Winston is definitely a tier or two below Wilson.

Tommy DeVito, Giants

Matchup: vs. Saints

Recommending Tommy DeVito means I'm assuming two things -- that he'll be healthy enough to start and he'll take back the New York Giants' QB1 job over Drew Lock.

If those things happen, I'm intrigued by DeVito as a QB2 in two-quarterback leagues this week in a home date with the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans' defense isn't the same strong Saints D we've come to know in recent seasons. They're currently ranked 20th by numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

Part of DeVito's appeal is tied to his running ability. He ran seven times for 32 yards in his lone 2024 start, and a year ago, he averaged 21.7 rushing yards per game across six starts.

DeVito isn't the worst option this week if you are in a pinch in a two-quarterback format.

