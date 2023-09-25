Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 4

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up their lineups in drafts.

It's not always the preferred option as putting top-shelf guys in your lineup and forgetting it is always nice, but you can get some great value on the waiver wire each week to start at the position, keeping you competitive on a week-to-week basis.

Whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be options out there to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at the situation they're in, what they've been doing as of late, and more. All of this matters -- especially when you're trying to find points at the most important position in football.

Week 4 is looking like a strong week for streamer options as there are plenty of matchups to take advantage of. Here's a look at the three best quarterback streamers of the week.

Quarterback Streamers for Week 4

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Week 4 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

All aboard the C.J. Stroud hype train before it is too late.

After I recommended him to be a streaming option last week, Stroud and the Houston Texans went to Jacksonville and smoked the Jaguars. Houston won by a lopsided score of 37-17 as Stroud finished the game with 280 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 14 yards on the ground. The Texans' quarterback totaled 20.6 fantasy points, which was QB11 on the week (prior to Monday night). His 280 yards brought him to 906 passing yards on the season, the third most all-time for a quarterback through his first three starts

Stroud makes for an exciting option for this week's slate of games (and potentially beyond). In Week 4, the Texans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a matchup that should benefit Stroud's potential output.

The Steelers have been strong defensively after their Week 1 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They limited Deshaun Watson to just 12.6 fantasy points in Week 2. On Sunday night, the Steelers managed to pick off Jimmy Garoppolo three times, yet Garoppolo was still able to put up 324 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, good enough for 20.7 fantasy points on the night.

Pittsburgh has allowed the ninth-most passing yards through the first three weeks of the season (706) -- that tracks well for Stroud. They've also allowed the second-most rushing yards (455), so it can be a good day all around for the Texans.

Stroud is getting closer and closer to being a weekly starter in fantasy.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

(UPDATE: It has since been announced that Garoppolo is in concussion protocol, putting his status for Week 4 in doubt.)

He may not be the most exciting option, but Jimmy Garoppolo should be a fine streamer this week in a top-tier matchup.

The Los Angeles Chargers earned their first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but they again proved that their defense is open to giving up a ton of yards.

It was the second time in three weeks that the Bolrs allowed more than 350 yards through the air -- 1,011 passing yards total for the year, the most in football. Head coach Brandon Staley and the Chargers haven't been able to figure it out, so why should we expect them to now with Garoppolo and the Raiders heading to SoFi Stadium? We shouldn't.

Los Angeles made J.C. Jackson a healthy scratch, and it changed absolutely nothing about that defense. Still giving up big yards, big points, and making their offense struggle to stay ahead (though, they won). Especially after the way the Raiders moved the ball on Sunday night, snagging the Raiders' signal-caller off the waiver wire looks like the right call.

Garoppolo threw for the aforementioned 324 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Steelers. Sure, the three interceptions were hideous, but mistakes are going to happen. What matters is that Jimmy G looks good when throwing to Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. This trend of getting the ball to his playmakers won't be changing. And as long as that isn't changing, the chances of him making noise through the air should be high.

If you're in need of some help at the position, Garoppolo has a chance for a big day in a potential shootout between the Raiders and Chargers.

Bryce Young or Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

Week 4 Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Whether the Carolina Panthers are starting Bryce Young or Andy Dalton this week, you should have one of the two on your radar when it comes to streamer options.

Young injured his ankle in the Monday Night Football loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, allowing Dalton to step in against the Seattle Seahawks. That not only resulted in better days for the Panthers pass-catchers, but Dalton went off in terms of fantasy.

The nine-year veteran went 34-for-58, finishing with 361 passing yards and 2 touchdowns -- good enough for 23.5 fantasy points and a QB7 finish. He looked like, well, a better quarterback than a handful of starters that are on other teams in the league.

The former Pro Bowler still has the skill to air it out, giving the Panthers a much-needed push even in their eventual defeat. The 47-yard touchdown that Dalton had with Chark was the most dynamic play of the season for Carolina, after all.

Dalton to Chark for 6 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jcKViKRoGe — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 24, 2023

All of that was great to see out of Dalton, especially with the Vikings next up in the schedule.

Minnesota just permitted Justin Herbert to throw for 405 yards and are looking more and more like a mess each week. The Panthers have a shot to put up some numbers -- no matter who is under center.

We'll have to wait and see who is going to be the streamer option from the Panthers due to Young's current injury, but both are best viewed as streamer options in deeper leagues.

Either way, Carolina's starter (and offense) is worthy of your consideration this coming week.

