Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 5

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's ours for this week. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out. Dead weight on your fantasy roster can be particularly harmful during bye weeks. These are the players you don't feel comfortable cutting but who prevent you from picking up someone else. Maybe you even get roped into starting them in a pinch.

Of course, it doesn't hurt to explore any trade possibilities before cutting a player. But the issue with many of these guys is that their value is already low, so they may be difficult to move. If you can't move them, fine -- that's when you can consider dropping them to address other needs on your roster. But don't just drop them without doing any market research in your league.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why you can do so.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 5

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

In fantasy football, volume is everything at the running back position.

Well -- unless you're Najee Harris.

Najee enters Week 6 averaging 23.8 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, seventh most among running backs with at least three games under their belt. He's the RB36 in fantasy points per game.

Of the 30 running backs that have seen at least 19 adjusted opportunities per game, Harris is the only one averaging single-digit fantasy points per game.

He's been largely ineffective as a rusher, sitting in the bottom 10 in rushing success rate and the bottom 15 in rushing Net Expected Points (NEP; numberFire's EPA metric) per play among backs with at least 30 rush attempts. His 3.3 yards per carry ranks 46th among 53 qualified rushers.

Some of that can be attributed to an injured and struggling Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line, but that isn't changing anytime soon. And while Harris has a solid matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders' 17th-ranked schedule-adjusted run defense in Week 6, we just saw him flop against a Dallas Cowboys front that's dead-last in schedule-adjusted run defense.

Harris figures to continue to see a heavy workload for the time being, but Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson will eventually return from injury. When that happens, Najee's volume will likely take a hit. And given his putrid efficiency to this point, any downtick in volume would decimate what little fantasy value he has left.

Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears

I hesitate to say it's over for Keenan Allen, but things aren't looking great for the 32-year-old.

After amassing a 37.9% target share in Week 1, Allen missed the next two games with an injury. He's managed to play 74.8% of snaps the last two weeks upon returning but has just an 18% target share over that span -- tied with two other Chicago Bears for second on the team.

He's yet to exceed 5 fantasy points in any game this season and looks like, at best, the second option behind D.J. Moore in this passing attack. But we've seen rookie Rome Odunze flash in spurts, and rookie wide receivers have tended to take on a larger role as the season progresses.

So, where does that leave Keenan Allen?

Likely, the waiver wire.

He's someone who may carry enough name value to trade, especially if he has a good game this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars' last-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. But there are a lot of mouths to feed in this Chicago offense, and Keenan's age, role, and 2024 production don't offer much reassurance he'll be a reliable fantasy contributor at any point this season.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

If you started Trevor Lawrence last week, you were handsomely rewarded with 22.2 fantasy points, 10th among quarterbacks on the week.

But Jacksonville won't face the Indianapolis Colts every week, and things get much more difficult from here on out.

According to PFF's strength of schedule metric, the Jags have the 11th most difficult remaining schedule for quarterbacks. That starts this week against Chicago's second-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense -- one that's permitted the fewest fantasy points to the position thus far.

From there, T-Law faces New England (eighth in fantasy points allowed to QBs), Green Bay (12th), Philly (23rd), and Minnesota (11th). Aside from the Eagles, none of those are matchups I'd even think about using Lawrence in one-QB formats.

Because of that, he's likely someone you can send to the waiver wire in one-quarterback leagues without much fear of getting burned.

It's not like Lawrence has been a world-beater, either. He's the QB22 in points per game and sports the sixth lowest passing success rate among starting quarterbacks. That, coupled with his tough upcoming schedule, makes Lawrence someone you can safely drop in most fantasy football leagues.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.