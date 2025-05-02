3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 5/2/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

It has been a sluggish start to the season for Vinnie Pasquantino.

The left-handed hitter producing career-worst marks in wOBA (.252), wRC+ (55), BABIP (.196), and strikeout rate (18.5%) across his first 130 plate appearances in 2025. Nevertheless, Pasquantino has looked better at the plate as of late, tallying at least one hit in five of his last seven outings, and he's registered at least one RBI in four of his last seven.

With Pasquantino posting multiple RBIs in back-to-back games, he'll have a fantastic chance to improve his numbers even more on Friday with Dean Kremer slated to make his seventh start for the Baltimore Orioles. Over his first 6 starts and 30.2 innings pitched, Kremer is in the 14th percentile in xERA (5.75), 12th percentile in xBA (.299), 9th percentile in strikeout rate (14.3%), and 14th percentile in barrel rate (12.6%).

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Vinnie Pasquantino +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Along with Kremer's woeful metrics across the board, he's also permitting a .400 wOBA, .329 BABIP, 13.2% strikeout rate, and 2.25 HR/9 to left-handed batters compared to a .362 wOBA, .294 BABIP, 16.3% strikeout rate, and 1.69 HR/9 to right-handed batters. Hitting behind Bobby Witt Jr. -- who is amid a 22-game hitting streak -- should give Pasquantino ample opportunities to drive in a run on Friday.

After taking home the AL Cy Young a season ago, Tarik Skubal has gotten off to another fantastic start this season, earning the 10th-best SIERA (2.73) and 10th-best xFIP (2.75) among pitchers with 30-plus innings under their belt already. On top of that, Skubal resides in the 86th percentile in whiff rate (32.5%), 82nd percentile in strikeout rate (28.8%), and 92nd percentile in walk rate (3.6%).

Skubal has racked up eight-plus Ks in three of his last five starts for the Detroit Tigers, and he'll draw a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, who just placed Mike Trout on the injured list. Although it's still early in the new campaign, the Angels are sporting the second-worst wOBA (.254), second-worst wRC+ (59), and second-highest strikeout rate (28.2%) when facing southpaws this season.

Tarik Skubal - Strikeouts Detroit Tigers May 3 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With Trout out of the lineup for the Halos, Los Angeles still has six players in their projected batting order that has a 25.0% strikeout rate or worse versus left-handed pitching in 2025. Given Skubal's ability to limit hard contact and pitch deep into games, I don't mind laddering his strikeouts all the way up to 11 in Friday's matchup.

Antonio Senzatela has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball this season, ranking in the 2nd percentile in xERA (7.57), 1st percentile in xBA (.342), 1st percentile in strikeout rate (9.5%), 20th percentile in barrel rate (11.9%), and 10th percentile in hard-hit rate (49.2%). Through his first 6 starts and 29.1 innings pitched, Senzatela is also recording reverse splits, giving up a .486 wOBA, 2.03 WHIP, and 4.38 HR/9 against righties compared to a .403 wOBA, 1.76 WHIP, and 0.53 HR/9 against lefties.

Taking that into account, Willy Adames is someone who is on my radar to accrue two-plus bases. Despite Adames not having an ideal start to the season in his first year with the San Francisco Giants, he has the best wOBA (.331) and wRC+ (111) versus right-handed hurlers among San Fran's right-handed hitters that have made 80-plus plate appearances.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Willy Adames -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Since the start of last season, Adames also has a .185 ISO or better and .317 wOBA or better against Senzatela's two primary pitches versus righties (four-seam fastball and slider). Even if Senzatela makes an early exit in Friday's contest, Adames should be able to take advantage of a Colorado Rockies bullpen that has the third-worst SIERA (4.36), eighth-worst WHIP (1.43), and sixth-lowest strikeout rate (19.3%) so far.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.