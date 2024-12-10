Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 15

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 15

Chad Ryland, Cardinals

Matchup: vs. Patriots

Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland has been filling in for the injured Matt Prater since Week 5, and while Prater could play again this season, his return from meniscus surgery doesn't sound imminent.

Ryland has a missed field goal in each of the last two games, but he's been a respectable 19-of-23 on his FG attempts (82.6%) and has nailed all 15 extra points. Overall, he's averaged 8.8 fantasy points per game and has hit double-digit points in four of nine games, including a 17-point showing in Week 13.

This Arizona offense is doing just enough to give Ryland a shot at a big game here and there, and this week's matchup versus the lowly New England Patriots is a great spot to roll him out.

Gone are the days where we feared going up against this Patriots defense, a unit that's now just 27th in schedule-adjusted defense. The Cardinals are favored at home and have the week's third-highest implied team total (26.5).

The kicking game will also benefit from Arizona's indoor venue. Ryland is rostered in just 7% of Yahoo! leagues, making him a potential option in even deep formats.

Cade York, Bengals

Matchup: at Titans

Cade York is another fill-in kicker who could be a good pickup as we enter the fantasy playoffs.

With Evan McPherson going on injured reserve last week, the Cincinnati Bengals added York to take his place, and he was perfect on Monday Night Football, converting two field goals and three extra points.

While both of his field goals were under 40 yards, it was still an encouraging performance given that York was swiftly cut by the Washington Commanders earlier in the season after going 0-for-2 on his FG attempts in Week 1.

It's fair to remain skeptical about York's accuracy -- he has a 72.2% career FG percentage -- but being attached to the NFL's seventh-best adjusted offense should give him plenty of opportunities.

The Bengals are another team showing an inviting implied team total (26.0) as road favorites over the Tennessee Titans.

York is another kicker who's widely available, showing just a 6% roster percentage in Yahoo! leagues.

Will Reichard, Vikings

Matchup: vs. Bears

Will Reichard returned from injured reserve in Week 13 and promptly took his job back from John Parker Romo, so barring a setback, he should be the Minnesota Vikings' kicker the rest of the way.

Reichard did miss his lone FG attempt in his first game back, but he converted all six extra points. For the year, he's hit 14-of-17 field goals (82.4%) and has been a perfect 29-of-29 on extra points.

The Vikings are favored by a touchdown against the Chicago Bears this week, and Reichard won't have to worry about the elements indoors.

Given that he was activated late last week, Reichard is still out there in 92% of Yahoo! formats. Our NFL fantasy projections are high on him, as well, placing him inside the top four at the position.

