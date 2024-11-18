Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for Week 12

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 12

Washington Commanders

Matchup: vs. Cowboys

Week 12 isn't the best week for streaming defenses. Most of the units available have tough matchups, such as the Indianapolis Colts facing the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks battling the Arizona Cardinals. The Washington Commanders are holding the best matchup by a mile against the Dallas Cowboys.

Before losing Dak Prescott (hamstring) for the season, the Cowboys already had a long list of concerns. The run game is averaging only 3.8 yards per carry and 83.7 rushing yards per game (both 2nd-fewest) while the unit logs only 4.9 yards per play (8th-fewest) and 19.7 points per game (11th-fewest). Going into Week 11, Dallas carried the fourth-worst schedule-adjusted offense, seventh-worst adjusted passing offense, and sixth-worst adjusted rushing offense.

Now, take away the team's starting quarterback; things are probably going to get a whole lot worse. That was the case in Week 10 as the Cowboys logged only six points while the Philadelphia Eagles' erupted for 20.0 fantasy points (first in Week 10). Dallas had five turnovers while giving up three sacks, and backup QB Cooper Rush was even pulled for Trey Lance at one point.

The Cowboys' offense isn't looking much better for Monday Night Football as the unit holds only a 16.5-point total against the Houston Texans -- who also force the sixth-most takeaways per contest. While Washington holds the seventh-worst adjusted defense, the unit could spike in Week 12.

Pretty much any defense Dallas faces at this point will be a solid play. Plus, the Commanders have the ninth-highest sack rate, providing even more potential for fantasy points. Washington's D/ST is available in 80% of Yahoo! leagues, as well.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matchup: at Giants

The New York Giants seem to be in full tank mode after announcing Tommy DeVito will be the team's starter going forward. It makes perfect sense as the Giants are in a prime spot to land Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward -- who is second on NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board. But for now, New York's offense should be putrid.

DeVito logged -0.33 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) over nine appearances last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Giants already carried the ninth-worst adjusted offense and eighth-worst adjusted passing offense prior to Week 11. While eliminating Jones' turnovers woes is a positive (nine turnovers), DeVito still turned it over four times over his seven outings with at least a 60% snap share a year ago.

With the fourth-worst adjusted passing defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' primary concern is defending the pass. It shouldn't be much of a worry against New York and DeVito, and Tampa Bay has managed to hold opponents to 125.2 rushing yards per game (16th-fewest).

Not only are the Bucs in the top half of takeaways per contest, they are also logging 3.5 sacks per game over the last two. The Giants' offensive line has been in shambles, allowing 4.0 sacks per contest over the last four while holding Pro Football Focus' 10th-worst pass blocking grade.

Against a team headed for a high draft pick, Tampa Bay is an intriguing D/ST play that's available in about 88% of Yahoo! leagues.

Cleveland Browns

Matchup: vs. Steelers

We're getting pretty deep into the well with our third streaming option. The Cleveland Browns have surrendered at least 20 points in seven straight games and 25.5 points per game over the last two. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are averaging 27.3 points per game and are 4-0 with Russell Wilson under center.

Despite recent struggles, the Browns' D/ST is still rostered in 44% of leagues. Cleveland's best path for fantasy points is in sacks as it holds the fifth-highest sack rate. This isn't rocket science as Myles Garrett still leads the pass rush -- which has logged 13 sacks over the last four games (3.3 per game).

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has given up the seventh-highest sack rate to opponents paired with PFF's eighth-worst pass blocking grade. Thursday's game also carries an ugly 35.5-point total while the weather forecast is calling for a 91% chance of rain paired with wind gusts reaching 24 miles per hour (MPH).

On the surface, the Browns seem like a fool's errand, but between sacks, the low total, and ugly weather brewing, this could be a solid outing in a low-scoring contest.

