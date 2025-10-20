Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for NFL Week 8

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 8

Los Angeles Chargers

Matchup: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Los Angeles Chargers' defense just got shredded by Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. Prior to Week 1, that would have been a really damning statement about any defense. But the Colts' offense keeps looking like an elite unit, so I'm willing to give the Bolts some slack and will buy into a dope home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

We'll have to see who Minnesota turns to under center, but with J.J. McCarthy being able to practice last week, I'm guessing he'll get the nod. That's good news for the Chargers as McCarthy looked overwhelmed his first two starts. If it's Wentz at the helm, that's just fine, too, after the veteran just recorded his second two-INT game over his past four.

Regardless of who the Vikes deploy at QB, the Chargers' defense is in a good spot at home on a short week.

Indianapolis Colts

Matchup: vs. Tennessee Titans

Speaking of the Colts, their D/ST is a superb streamer at home against the Tennessee Titans.

I'd love to say the Titans took a step forward in their first game since firing Brian Callahan, but that didn't happen. Cameron Ward and the offense struggled mightily once again, with Ward committing a fumble six and throwing a pick for the fifth straight outing.

The Colts' offense will likely be able to light up the scoreboard, which means Ward should have to air it out plenty -- giving the Indy defense chances for picks and sacks.

All the boxes are checked for Indy's D this week.

Atlanta Falcons

Matchup: vs. Miami Dolphins

Anyone playing the Miami Dolphins -- especially if Miami is on the road -- is a viable D/ST streamer. This week, that's the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons came into Week 7 ranked fourth in overall defense, per our schedule-adjusted metrics. They're especially strong against the pass (fourth), and they fared well in a Week 7 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, holding Mac Jones to 152 passing yards.

Tua Tagovailoa has been pretty awful the last two games, amassing a whopping six picks in that time while throwing for a combined 305 yards. The Dolphins' offense looks lost right now, and that makes the Falcons a superb streaming play.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.