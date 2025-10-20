3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 8

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 8

Jaxson Dart, Giants

Matchup: at Philadelphia

If you're lucky enough to have Jaxson Dart available in your league (42% roster percentage), Week 8's top streaming quarterback could be a no-brainer. Dart is beyond a "streamer" at this point, producing 22.6 fantasy points per game over four games as a starter. For reference, Josh Allen is currently QB3 with 22.9 fantasy points per contest.

Dart has further increased his production to 26.5 fantasy points per game over his last two, and these came against quality opponents in the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. In our offensive and defensive schedule-adjusted efficiency rankings through six weeks, Philadelphia ranked as the eighth-best adjusted pass defense while Denver was second.

A large part of Dart's 23.6 fantasy points against the Eagles in Week 6 was from 58 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Dart still logged a rushing TD against the Broncos, but he recorded only 11 rushing yards. Against one of the league's best secondaries, Dart had his best game through the air by recording 283 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns.

While Week 8's matchup at Philadelphia is a challenge, Dart is a play against anyone following his outburst against Denver on the road. He could have improved targets in Week 8, too, as Darius Slayton has not played since Week 5 from a hamstring injury.

Similar to Week 6's 58 rushing yards, Dart should have more success on the ground with the Eagles ceding the fifth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks.

Joe Flacco, Bengals

Matchup: vs. New York Jets

Many were skeptical about the addition of Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. Flacco had one of the worst expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) marks, per NFL's Next Gen Stats, paired with turnover woes during his four starts with the Cleveland Browns.

In two games as the Bengals' starter, Flacco is posting 280.5 passing yards, 2.5 passing touchdowns, and 0.0 interceptions per game. After posting only 13.5 points per game over the first four games, the Bengals recorded a season-high 18 points in Flacco's first start. The offense finally got back to an explosive performance by racking up 33 points in Week 7.

After logging 25.5 points per game over the last two, we can finally get behind the Bengals in fantasy football. It's led to solid fantasy numbers for Flacco, too, sporting 22.4 fantasy points per game during the two-game span.

Following his 26.0 fantasy points on Sunday, Flacco should fare well against the New York Jets. This unit ranked as the third-worst adjusted pass D prior to Week 7. New York is in the top 10 for the highest man coverage rate, and the secondary has consistently struggled at the CB2 spot opposite of Sauce Gardner.

Cincinnati's WR2 Tee Higgins has shined against man coverage with an 89.5 receiving grade compared to 56.4 when facing zone (via Pro Football Focus). The Bengals are suited to attack the Jets' second corner spot, giving Flacco consistent open targets.

Rostered in only 12% of leagues, Flacco looks like the next-best streaming option after Dart.

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons

Matchup: vs. Miami

Almost any signal-caller facing the Miami Dolphins should warrant attention in fantasy football. Miami is surrendering the sixth-most fantasy points per game against QBs and 7.9 yards per passing attempt (fourth-most). Ranked as the worst adjusted pass D following Week 6, the Fins are an obvious target for streaming QBs.

Week 8's opponent is the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. has averaged only 13.4 fantasy points per game over the last two -- explaining his 24% roster percentage. He posted 24.0 fantasy points in Week 1 (QB10) and 19.7 fantasy points in Week 4 (QB12). Can Penix tap back into this upside against a weak pass defense?

A healthy receiving corps helps his cause as Darnell Mooney (hamstring) returned from injury in Week 7. PlayerProfiler also has Penix's best passer rating coming against man coverage instead of zone, and the Dolphins are in the top half of the NFL for usage of man coverage.

Penix's volume is up over the last two weeks with 35.0 passing attempts per game compared to 31.3 passing attempts per contest in his first four games of 2025. Considering the Falcons have the 11th-highest rush-play rate, this increased pass volume provides hope for Penix's stock, as well.

