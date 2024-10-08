FanDuel NHL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any NHL Bet from 10/8-10/10/24

The NHL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! To celebrate the beginning of the 2024-25 season, FanDuel is offering customers a special offer.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any wager for any NHL games happening from October 8th to October 10th, 2024.

Tuesday features three NHL games to consider for this boost, headlined by a 7pm ET showdown between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers. Just a single point separated these Atlantic Division rivals last season, and the Panthers ended Boston's season in the Second Round of the playoffs.

Tonight, the home Panthers are -152 moneyline favorites. Below are the full Bruins-Panthers odds.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

All NHL odds can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for any NHL game taking place from October 8th to October 10th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 11th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.