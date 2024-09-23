FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: Two 50% Profit Boosts for Monday Night Football 9/23/24

This week's Monday Night Football slate features two games, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With Jacksonville Jaguars-Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders-Cincinnati Bengals both taking place tonight, FanDuel has a special offer for ALL customers!

All customers get TWO Profit Boost Tokens (each 50%, one for a live wager and one for a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager) on either NFL game happening on September 23rd, 2024.

Jaguars-Bills gets Monday Night Football started at 7:30pm ET. Jacksonville heads north with an 0-2 record, though they did beat Buffalo, 25-20, last season. The Bills, however, have skyrocketed to third in the Super Bowl odds rankings following a 2-0 start. They're 5.5-point favorites tonight.

Then, Commanders-Bengals kicks off at 8:15pm ET. Washington is 1-1 after managing to win despite not scoring a touchdown last week, while Cincy is 0-2. Still, the Bengals' win total remains at 9.5 for the season, whereas the Commanders' is down at 6.5. Consequently, the home side is a sizable favorite tonight.

As of Monday morning, the spread is Bengals -7.5, and the total is 46.5.

Below are the full Commanders-Bengals odds. All NFL odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your TWO 50% Profit Boost Tokens. One 50% Profit Boost Token may be used on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay for either NFL Game taking place on September 23rd, 2024. One 50% Profit Boost Token may be used on any live (in-play) wager for either NFL Game taking place on September 23rd, 2024.

Eligible Games for these promotions include the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

For your live Profit Boost Token, your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. For your Same Game Parlay Profit Boost Token, the pre-boosted odds must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00AM ET on September 24th, 2024.

