FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: No Sweat Same Game Parlay for Vikings vs. Rams on 1/13/25

For the first time ever, we’ve got five straight days of playoff football… and FanDuel Sportsbook is celebrating with the Great Playoff Payoff!

That’s a No Sweat Same Game Parlay every day, for all five days, from January 9th to the 13th. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be part of this epic run!

For Monday, all customers get a No Sweat Token to use on any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Playoff game taking place on January 13th, 2025!

THE GREAT PLAYOFF PAYOFF IS HERE 🗣️



5 straight days of postseason football and we're giving you a No-Sweat SGP for every single one 🫡#PlayoffPayoff | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/aaniTG79HC — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 7, 2025

Vikings-Rams kicks off at 8pm ET. Minnesota earned the top Wild Card spot after a 14-3 regular season which saw them win nine of their final 10 games. LA, meanwhile, took home the NFC West crown after winning five of their final six games to close out the season.

Notably, this will be the second head-to-head matchup of the year between the Vikings and Rams. Los Angeles defeated Minnesota 30-20 back in Week 8. Even so, the Vikings are favored by 2.5 points tonight. The total is set at 47.5 points.

Full Vikings-Rams odds can be found below. All NFL Playoff odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager a 3+ leg SGP / SGP+ on any NFL Playoff game happening on January 13th, 2024. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify (+450, +600 would qualify, but -300 or +200 would not qualify).

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.