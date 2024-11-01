FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost Token for Anytime Touchdown Scorer on 11/3/24

Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season continues on Sunday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To add to the fun, FanDuel and Gronk have teamed up on a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening November 3rd, 2024!

There are several high-total matchups to consider using this Profit Boost on, none higher than Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons. With an over/under set at 51.5, offense should be plentiful in this one.

CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys with 4 touchdowns entering Week 9, while Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, and Jalen Tolbert have 2 apiece. Drake London and Bijan Robinson have paced the Falcons with 5 touchdowns, followed by Darnell Mooney with 4 and Kyle Pitts with 3.

Here are the top touchdown scorer odds for Cowboys-Falcons.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bijan Robinson -185 CeeDee Lamb +100 Drake London +115 Tyler Allgeier +135 Rico Dowdle +145 Darnell Mooney +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

All touchdown scorer odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening Sunday, November 3rd, 2024.

Straights, SGP/SGP+, and Parlay wagers are all eligible for this offer as long as all legs consist of "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wagers.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible NFL Games on 11/3/24

Here are the NFL games being played on November 3rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under New England at Tennessee -3.5 +152 -180 38.5 New Orleans at Carolina +7 -330 +265 43.5 Denver at Baltimore -8.5 +340 -430 46.5 Las Vegas at Cincinnati -7.5 +280 -350 46.5 LA Chargers at Cleveland +1.5 -120 +102 42.5 Miami at Buffalo -5.5 +210 -255 48.5 Dallas at Atlanta -3.0 +144 -172 51.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on November 4th, 2024.

