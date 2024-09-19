FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 100% Profit Boost Token for Any NFL Moneyline Wager on 9/22/24

The NFL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of Week 3's Sunday slate, FanDuel is offering ALL customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 100% Profit Boost Token to use on any pre-live, straight moneyline wager for any NFL game happening on September 22nd, 2024!

Sunday features 13 NFL games to consider for this boost, capped off by a Sunday Night Football bout between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 2-0 thus far, though Kirk Cousins and the Falcons are fresh off a last-minute win on Monday Night Football.

For this week's game, the Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites and have -172 moneyline odds, as of Thursday morning. The total is set at 46.5.

Below are the full Chiefs-Falcons odds. All Week 3 odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 100% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any pre-live, straight moneyline wager on any NFL game taking place on September 22nd, 2024. If they win, your winnings will be DOUBLED.

PLEASE NOTE: You will not be able to claim your Profit Boost Token until 12:00AM ET on Friday, September 20th, 2024.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible NFL Games on 9/22/24

Here are the NFL games being played on September 22nd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under NY Giants at Cleveland -6.5 +265 -330 38.5 Chicago at Indianapolis -1.5 +106 -124 43.5 Houston at Minnesota +2.5 -134 +114 45.5 Philadelphia at New Orleans -2.5 +128 -152 49.5 LA Chargers at Pittsburgh -1.5 +102 -120 35.5 Denver at Tampa Bay -6.5 +260 -320 39.5 Green Bay at Tennessee -1.5 +108 -126 37.5 View Full Table

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 1:00AM ET on September 23rd, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.