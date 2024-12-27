FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 17 Saturday Slate

Between the NFL and college bowls, we've had football games going all week long, and Saturday will be an especially busy day. On the NFL side of things, we're getting a three-game offering, and while not all of them are winners, it should make for an intriguing NFL DFS slate on FanDuel.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 17 Saturday FanDuel slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 17 Saturday Slate

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Rams ARI 27.00 -6.5 47.5 Cincinnati Bengals DEN 26.25 -3.0 49.5 Los Angeles Chargers @NE 24.00 -4.5 43.5 Denver Broncos @CIN 23.25 3.0 49.5 Arizona Cardinals @LA 20.50 6.5 47.5 New England Patriots LAC 19.50 4.5 43.5

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. DEN

Our NFL DFS projections peg Joe Burrow for the most FanDuel points among all players on Saturday's slate despite facing a Denver Broncos team that's first in schedule-adjusted pass defense. While that matchup isn't ideal, it's hard to doubt a guy who's thrown for at least 3 touchdowns and 250 yards in seven straight games (an NFL record), scoring 28+ FanDuel points four times over that stretch. With this matchup showing a slate-best 49.5 total, and the Cincinnati Bengals routinely finding themselves in shootouts due to their poor defense, another strong outing from Burrow shouldn't be ruled out.

Bo Nix, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Matchup: at CIN

If you aren't rolling with Burrow at quarterback, it makes sense to just flip over to other side of that matchup with Bo Nix. Cincinnati has given up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to QBs and owns the league's third-lowest sack rate (5.1%), opening a clear path for a Nix spike week. It's also encouraging that he's gotten back to using his legs lately, logging 23 and 25 rushing yards the past two games.

Others to Consider

Kyler Murray ($7,800 at LAR) - Murray is projected for the most rushing yards among QBs (32.8), and his upside as a runner keeps him in play. However, he's failed to take advantage of recent cupcake matchups as a passer, and the Arizona Cardinals have one of the day's lowest implied team totals (20.5).

Justin Herbert ($7,500 at NE) - Herbert projects well and is facing New England Patriots' 31st-ranked adjusted pass defense. The issue is whether he'll be asked to do much against an inferior opponent in what could be a low-scoring contest.

Matthew Stafford ($7,200 vs ARI) - Stafford has put up two straight duds in poor weather but shouldn't be written off completely back home indoors and favored by nearly a touchdown. The Cardinals are 25th in adjusted pass defense.

Running Backs

Kyren Williams, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: vs. ARI

After a season-low 67.3% snap rate in Week 13, Kyren Williams has an 84.0% snap rate across the three weeks since, averaging 112.7 scrimmage yards, 27.0 carries, and 1.7 targets per game. The Los Angeles Rams should throw a bit more with Stafford back indoors, but they'll probably still be happy to keeping handing off to Williams against Arizona's 29th-ranked adjusted rush D.

Chase Brown, Team

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. DEN

Chase Brown has the slate's highest projection among RBs in our model. He's averaged 119.9 scrimmage yards, 18.7 carries, and 5.7 targets over the last seven games, and he most recently played 98.2% of the snaps in Week 16. He's also logged 93.5% of the red zone rushes over this span. While the Broncos are third in adjusted rush defense, they've coughed up the third-most FanDuel points per target to running backs. In any case, due to his fantastic role, Brown is a core play no matter the matchup.

J.K. Dobbins, Team

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: at NE

J.K. Dobbins is questionable, but he's trending toward being active and will practically be a must-play value at this salary. He should come back to a featured role, as Gus Edwards has already been ruled out while Kimani Vidal has seen limited opportunities with Dobbins sidelined. Even with our model forecasting a split backfield between Dobbins and Vidal, Dobbins still projects for nearly double-digit FanDuel points, making him comfortably the best point-per-dollar value at the position.

Others to Consider

James Conner ($8,200 at LAR) - Conner has scored 20+ FanDuel points in three straight games, but he's dealing with a knee injury and could have his workload dialed back with Arizona already eliminated from postseason contention.

Antonio Gibson ($5,300 vs. LAC) - The New England Patriots sound open to benching starter Rhamondre Stevenson due to fumbling issues, which potentially bumps up Gibson as a value option. Still, it's hard to get excited about either RB as a home underdog with a 19.5 implied team total.

Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

Tee Higgins, Bengals

Chase FanDuel Salary: $9,600

Higgins FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. DEN

Unsurprisingly, Ja'Marr Chase owns the top projection among wideouts, and Tee Higgins also shows well with the third-best score (Higgins is questionable but expected to play). The trouble is they're up against a defense that's allowed the seventh-fewest FanDuel points per game to wideouts. This Broncos secondary features the lethal CB Patrick Surtain II and also has CB Riley Moss (knee) back from injury. Even so, Chase's ceiling isn't in question as the league leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs. Higgins has scored 15+ FanDuel points in four of the last five games since returning from injury.

Puka Nacua, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: vs. ARI

Puka Nacua has widened the gap as the Rams' No. 1 receiving option, boasting a 36.9% target share, 35.7% air yards share, and 42.9% red zone target share dating back to Week 10. Assuming Stafford gets back on track, Puka is a high-upside play against Arizona's modest pass defense.

Ladd McConkey, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: at NE

Ladd McConkey is a high-floor option in this Chargers passing attack, leading the team in target share 24.6% over his last seven games while recording 2.85 yards per route run. The lone issue is that he's also logged a mere 6.7% red zone target share in that sample.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: at CIN

Although Courtland Sutton is coming off a somewhat quiet fantasy outing, he's the one receiver we can usually count on in Denver's offense. Sutton's earned a 26.7% target share and 46.8% air yards share over the past eight games, and prior to last week, he had at least 70 receiving yards and/or a touchdown in seven straight.

Others to Consider

Cooper Kupp ($7,600 vs. ARI) - Kupp has been a no-show over the last two weeks, and while part of that can be attributed to weather and low volume from Stafford, his 13.3% target share over that sample is concerning. The good news is he had a 26.6% target share across the previous five games, so a better day from Stafford should also lead to more production for Kupp.

Marvin Harrison Jr. ($6,700 at LAR) - Harrison has a 22.4% target share and 42.9% air yards share this season. He projects for 7.1 targets but has been held to single-digit FanDuel points in four of the last five games.

Quentin Johnston ($6,100 at NE) - Johnston is worth a look as a touchdown-or-bust play. He has a 37.5% red zone target share and 44.4% end zone target share since returning to the lineup in Week 9.

Tight Ends

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: at LAR

Trey McBride is the only tight end with a salary above $6,000, but he's worth paying up for if you can. McBride has a 28.3% target share, 25.3% air yards share, and 34.7% red zone target share this season, yet his touchdown drought continues. Maybe this is the week he finally gets on the board.

Hunter Henry, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: vs. LAC

Hunter Henry has the second-best tight end projection and is probably the only Pats pass catcher we can feel reasonably comfortable clicking on. With Drake Maye as the starter, Henry leads the team in target share (22.2%) and red zone target share (31.7%).

Will Dissly, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

Matchup: at NE

Will Dissly (shoulder) practiced in full on Thursday, so he should be back in the lineup. He logged an 18.3% target share as the lead tight end from Weeks 6-13, and despite scoring just one touchdown over that span, he also recorded a solid 26.1% red zone target share.

Defenses

Los Angeles Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $4,900

Matchup: at NE

The Chargers' defense hasn't done much in fantasy lately, but facing the Patriots as road favorites should given them a boost. For as bright as Drake Maye's future looks, he's thrown at least one pick in seven straight games, and this offense is otherwise sorely lacking in talent. The Bolts have easily the highest projection among defenses.

Los Angeles Rams

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: vs. ARI

The other L.A. defense projects are the best option if you aren't paying up for the Chargers, and they should benefit from being the slate's biggest favorite. While the Rams' defense doesn't rank highly overall in numberFire's metrics, they're sixth in pressure rate, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.