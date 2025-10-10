Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Brian Robinson Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league (92.4 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth considering for his next matchup against the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Brian Robinson Jr. Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.0

4.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.23

22.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

0.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.97

3.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Robinson is currently the 60th-ranked player in fantasy (264th overall), with 11.1 total fantasy points (2.2 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has put up 5.5 fantasy points (1.8 per game), running for 55 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 12 carries.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 3.7 fantasy points. He also had 33 rushing yards on nine attempts (3.7 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr. let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams last week, when he mustered only 1.2 fantasy points (5 carries, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Tampa Bay this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Buccaneers this year.

