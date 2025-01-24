FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Conference Championships Main Slate

There are four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, and after this upcoming weekend we'll know the two teams that will square off in this year's Super Bowl. Sunday's slate of Conference Championship games will begin with the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles while the Buffalo Bills are looking prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from having a chance to three-peat.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Conference Championships main slate.

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles WSH 27 -6.5 47.5 Kansas City Chiefs BUF 24.5 -1.5 47.5 Buffalo Bills @KC 23 1.5 47.5 Washington Commanders @PHI 20.5 6.5 47.5

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $8,300

Matchup: at PHI

On a two-game slate, we have to take some risks, and I'm willing to take a chance on Jayden Daniels outscoring Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. Besides Daniels producing a season-high 36.4 FanDuel points (FDPs) in Week 16 versus the Eagles, the rookie signal-caller is logging 14.5 rushing attempts per game, 43.5 rushing yards per game, a team-high 47.4% red-zone rushing share, and 23.7 FDPs per game through the Commanders' first two playoff games, via NextGenStats.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: vs. BUF

This seems like a perfect time to buy low on Patrick Mahomes as the Bills -- who have a banged up secondary -- are 21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 6th in schedule-adjusted run defense. Despite Mahomes notching only 12.5 FDPs in the Divisional Round versus the Houston Texans' third-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense, the two-time MVP has tallied 23-plus FDPs in two of his last three starts.

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $9,800

Matchup: vs. WAS

Saquon Barkley is the clear high-salary stud to prioritize on Sunday as he's coming off 40.2 FDPs in the Divisional Round while he posted 30-plus FDPs in both of his meetings against the Commanders in the regular season. Along with Washington permitting the 12th-most FDPs per game to RBs (21.3), they are allowing the third-most yards per carry (4.9) and seventh-most rushing TDs (16) to the position.

James Cook, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: at KC

Even though James Cook is still splitting the backfield workload with Ty Johnson and Ray Davis through Buffalo's first two postseason contests, he's seeing more rushing volume, averaging 20.0 rushing attempts per game, 93.5 rushing yards per game, and a team-high 46.4% red-zone rushing share. While the Chiefs have shut down RBs for most of the year, Cook has scored at least one TD in 8 of his last 10 outings, and he's always a threat to break off an explosive run.

Austin Ekeler, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Matchup: at PHI

With the Commanders being road underdogs on Sunday, I'll give the edge to Austin Ekeler over Brian Robinson -- especially with Ekeler having a salary that is $800 lower. Across Washington's first two playoff games, Ekeler is registering a 13.1% target share, 7.0 rushing attempts per game, 37.0 rushing yards per game, 3.5 receptions per game, 33.5 receiving yards per game, and 2.31 yards per route run.

Wide Receivers

A.J. Brown, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $8,200

Matchup: vs. WAS

It's been an extremely quiet start to the postseason for A.J. Brown as he's totaled 3 receptions for 24 yards on 10 targets in two outings, but we can't ignore his potential ceiling outcome on a two-game slate. Brown exploded for 19.7 FDPs in Week 16 against the Commanders, and Washington is giving up the 2nd-highest target rate (21.7%) and 10th-most yards per route run (1.66) to WRs.

Terry McLaurin, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: at PHI

To no surprise, Terry McLaurin has remained the clear No. 1 option in the Commanders' aerial attack in the playoffs, logging team-best marks in target share (26.2%), receptions per game (5.5), red-zone target share (25.0%), and end-zone target share (40.0%) while sporting the second-most yards per route run (2.93) in Washington's two postseason outings. McLaurin has been fairly consistent, accruing 14-plus FDPs in seven of his last eight games.

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: vs. BUF

Even though Xavier Worthy now has Marquise Brown competing for targets in KC's offense, the rookie wideout is still the No. 2 option for Mahomes. Worthy has earned six-plus targets in seven straight appearances while he's posted 16-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests.

Dyami Brown, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $5,400

Matchup: at PHI

Over the first two playoffs games for the Commanders, Dyami Brown has recorded the second-highest target share (21.3%), highest air yards share (40.5%), most receiving yards per game (93.5), and most yards per route run (4.16) on the team. Brown has also logged the second-highest snap rate (71.8%) and third-highest route rate (59.2%) in Washington's offense during the postseason while Olamide Zaccheaus has been limited in practice this week with a groin injury.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $6,800

Matchup: vs. BUF

Travis Kelce is one of the best playoff performers we've ever seen, registering 71-plus receiving yards in each of his last 14 postseason outings while totaling 14 TDs during that span. In the Divisional Round versus the Texans, Kelce delivered a season-high 24.2 FDPs against a formidable defense, giving him 18-plus FDPs in back-to-back games.

Zach Ertz, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: at PHI

What Zach Ertz lacks in yardage upside, he makes up for in TD production as he has found the end zone in six of his last nine appearances. Amid Washington's two-game postseason run, Ertz is tallying the third-highest target share (14.8%), second-highest route rate (68.4%), second-highest red-zone target share (20.0%), and highest end-zone target share (40.0%) on the Commanders.

Dalton Kincaid, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

Matchup: at KC

Mentioning Dalton Kincaid here is more about the matchup against the Chiefs than it is about liking Kincaid's role in the Bills' passing game. Entering Sunday's highly-anticipated clash, Kansas City's defense is permitting the highest catch rate over expected (+8.7%), highest target rate (22.0%), most yards per route run (1.93), and sixth-most FDPs per game (11.7) to TEs.

Defenses

Kansas City Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

Matchup: vs. BUF

There's certainly a chance the Bills walk into Arrowhead Stadium and defeat the Chiefs, but I'll take the defense that is favored in Sunday's AFC Championship game. Kansas City's defense has produced 13-plus FDPs in three of their last four games (excluding Week 18 when they sat starters) while they are coming off an eight-sack performance in the Divisional Round.

Washington Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Matchup: at PHI

For the sake of saving salary and trying to fit studs at other positions into my lineup, Washington's defense needs to be mentioned here. At the same time, the Commanders could have a bit more success defending the Eagles' offense if Jalen Hurts is a bit less mobile after suffering a knee injury in the Divisional Round, and they just tallied 17 FDPs against a high-octane Detroit Lions offense.

You can also click here to check out the updated our 2024-25 NFL Playoffs printable bracket.

Get a Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg SGP wager on either of the NFL Playoff games taking place on January 26th, 2025!

Also, FanDuel customers can now participate in the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli. Get your FREE pick in now and, If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.