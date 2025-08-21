FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 8/21/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Dylan Cease ($9,600)

Even though Dylan Cease carries some risk with his 24th-percentile walk rate (9.8%) and 24th-percentile barrel rate (9.8%), he also possesses plenty of upside with his 81st-percentile xBA (.220) and 90th-percentile strikeout rate (30.0%). In addition to Cease getting to pitch at home -- where he has a 3.38 xFIP and 31.7% strikeout rate -- he'll face a San Francisco Giants team that has the third-worst wOBA (.269), third-worst wRC+ (73), seventh-worst ISO (.136), and second-highest strikeout rate (27.6%) over the last 14 days.

Sonny Gray ($9,300)

Similar to Cease, Sonny Gray is far from a safe choice with his 30th-percentile xBA (.260) and 26th-percentile barrel rate (9.7%), but his 81st-percentile strikeout rate (26.9%) and 97th-percentile walk rate (4.2%) make him an enticing option against the Tampa Bay Rays. Along with the Rays posting the seventh-worst wRC+ (79) and fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.3%) across the last 14 days, they'll likely deploy at least six lefties in their lineup, which is worth noting due to Gray sporting a 2.76 xFIP, 1.12 WHIP, 0.70 HR/9, and 28.6% strikeout rate versus left-handed hitters (compared to a 3.23 xFIP, 1.27 WHIP, 1.84 HR/9, and 24.8% strikeout rate versus right-handed hitters).

Sean Manaea ($8,100)

Sean Manaea's 3.29 SIERA and 3.63 xFIP suggests he's been unlucky en route to a 4.78 ERA, and his 27.0% strikeout rate and 6.7% barrel rate give him a pathway to a ceiling outcome against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Throughout the last 30 days, the Nationals are logging the worst wOBA (.250), worst wRC+ (57), seventh-worst ISO (.126), and third-highest strikeout rate (28.3%) versus southpaws, so this is a perfect opportunity for Manaea to improve his ERA.

Stacks to Target

San Diego Padres

Players to Target: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($3,600), Manny Machado ($3,500), Ryan O'Hearn ($3,000), and Gavin Sheets ($2,800)

Justin Verlander (4.40 SIERA and 4.57 xFIP) still has flashes of being a serviceable starter, but I want to take advantage of his 5.42 xFIP on the road and .347 wOBA allowed to left-handed batters on Thursday versus the San Diego Padres. The Padres have tallied the 10th-best wOBA (.333), 9th-best wRC+ (117), and lowest strikeout rate (17.2%) in the last 14 days, and Ryan O'Hearn and Gavin Sheets are both capable lefties who produced 31-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) on Wednesday against the Giants.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Trent Grisham ($3,100), Aaron Judge ($4,700), Cody Bellinger ($3,600), and Giancarlo Stanton ($3,500)

Despite also liking the left-handed hitters from the Boston Red Sox in Thursday's clash between the Red Sox and New York Yankees, I give the slight edge to the Bronx Bombers at home versus Lucas Giolito (4.46 SIERA and 9.9% barrel rate). Giolito is permitting a .320 wOBA, 1.27 WHIP, 1.25 HR/9, and a 48.2% flyball rate to lefties, so Trent Grisham (147 wRC+ and .245 ISO vs. RHP) and Cody Bellinger (106 wRC+ and .211 ISO) stand out as premier options in the early part of New York's lineup.

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Jackson Holliday ($2,800), Gunnar Henderson ($3,300), Samuel Basallo ($2,300), and Dylan Beavers ($2,300)

The Baltimore Orioles provide us with plenty of salary relief on Thursday, as only two of their players in their projected lineup carry a salary of $3,000 or higher. While Jason Alexander has scored 34-plus FDPs in three straight starts -- including 34 against these Orioles on August 16 -- he's still notching a 4.53 SIERA and 48.1% hard-hit rate, and he's coughing up a .344 wOBA, 1.40 WHIP, and 1.40 HR/9 to left-handed batters this season.

