FanDuel NCAAF Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Missouri vs. Texas A&M 10/5/24

Week 5 of college football continues on Saturday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a top 25 matchup in College Station, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on the Missouri vs. Texas A&M college football game happening October 3rd, 2024.

The No. 9 Missouri Tigers hit the road for this matchup with the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies. The undefeated Tigers are coming off a double-overtime thriller last week, while Texas A&M squeaked out a tight home win. This is a game with potentially monumental College Football Playoff implications. Entering the weekend, Missouri has +125 odds to make the College Football Playoff. Texas A&M has +340 odds to make it.

To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff Missouri +140 Texas A&M +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 12:00pm ET. As of Thursday morning, the Aggies are 2.5-point favorites.

Below are the Missouri-Texas A&M odds. A full list of Week 6 odds can be found at the NCAAF odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for the Missouri vs. Texas A&M college football game taking place on October 3rd, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 4:00PM ET on October 5th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.