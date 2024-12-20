FanDuel College Football Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Indiana vs. Notre Dame 12/20/24

The College Football Playoff is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the first matchup in the College Football Playoff bracket, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on the Indiana vs. Notre Dame college football game happening December 20th, 2024.

The No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 8pm ET to kick off the 2024-25 College Football Playoff. Both sides finished the regular season with 11-1 records, though Notre Dame stands a better chance to win it all based on the National Championship odds. The Irish (+750 odds to win the National Championship) are one of six teams with shorter than +1000 odds to win it all. Indiana, meanwhile, has +4000 odds to win the championship.

As of Friday morning, the line is Notre Dame -6.5 and the over/under is set at 51.5 points. For more information on this game, check out FanDuel Research's best bets for Indiana-Notre Dame.

Full Indiana-Notre Dame odds are listed below. All College Football Playoff odds can be found via the NCAAF odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Indiana @ Notre Dame Dec 21 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for the Indiana vs. Notre Dame college football game taking place on December 20th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 3:00 AM ET on December 21st, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.