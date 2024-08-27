FanDuel NCAAF Promo Offer: 25% College Football Futures Profit Boost for 2024-25 Season

College football is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate its return, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a wager on any college football team(s) to make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoff!

The new 12-team playoff adds an extra layer of intrigue ahead of the 2024-25 season, and it opens the door for countless potential postseason combinations.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (-650), Georgia Bulldogs (-600), and Oregon Ducks (-330) have the shortest odds to make the College Football Playoff, but there are plenty of interesting values down the board. The defending champion Michigan Wolverines have +150 odds to make the playoff, while the Clemson Tigers have +170 odds to make the playoff.

Below are the favorites to make the College Football Playoff. A full list can be found at the NCAAF odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff Ohio State -850 Georgia -750 Texas -600 Oregon -330 Penn State -230 Alabama -185 View more odds in Sportsbook

