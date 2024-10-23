FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: Three 50% Profit Boosts for NBA Games on 10/23/24

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a pair of loaded Wednesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get THREE Profit Boost Tokens (each 50%; one for a 3+ leg SGP/SGP+, one for a 2+ leg "To Record a Double-Double" SGP/SGP+/Parlay Wager, and one for a 2+ leg "Top Point Scorer" parlay wager) for NBA games taking place on October 23rd, 2024!

After a two-game slate to open the year last night, the bulk of the rest of the league tips off tonight. That starts at 7:10pm ET when the Indiana Pacers take on the Detroit Pistons. The Pacers won all four head-to-head meetings by at least 8 points last season. As of Wednesday afternoon, they're 5-point road favorites. Full Pacers-Pistons odds can be found below.

Then, at 7:40pm ET, the Milwaukee Bucks take on a Philadelphia 76ers side that will be without both Joel Embiid and Paul George. That should benefit Giannis Antetokounmpo after he finished with the fourth most double-doubles in the league last season. Embiid's absence could also allow backup Andre Drummond to see an extended workload. Antetokoumpo has -440 odds to record a double-double, while Drummond has -195 odds to rack up at least 10 points and 10 rebounds.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Giannis Antetokounmpo -420 Andre Drummond -200 View more odds in Sportsbook

All NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your and THREE (3) 50% Profit Boost Tokens. One 50% Profit Boost Token may be used for any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager on NBA games taking place on 10/23/24. One 50% Profit Boost Token may be used for any 2+ leg "To Record a Double-Double" SGP/SGP+/Parlay wager on NBA games taking place on 10/23/24. One 50% Profit Boost Token may be used for any 2+ leg "Top Point Scorer" Parlay wager on NBA games taking place on 10/23/24.

The final odds of each wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

The "To Record a Double-Double" markets can be found HERE.

The "Top Point Scorer" markets can be found HERE.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 10/23/24

Here are the NBA games being played on October 23rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Pacers at Pistons +5 -200 +168 235 Bucks at 76ers +3.5 -162 +136 223.5 Cavaliers at Raptors +6.5 -260 +215 225 Nets at Hawks -6.5 +225 -275 222.5 Magic at Heat -2.0 +114 -134 208 Bulls at Pelicans -5.5 +190 -230 226.5 Hornets at Rockets -7.5 +240 -295 229.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 24, 2024.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.