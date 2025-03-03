FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: Super Trey Day 3-Point Offers Today 3/3/25

It's Super Trey Day in the NBA, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To honor March 3rd, FanDuel Sportsbook is featuring special contests and promotions centered around 3-pointers.

Celebrate 3s with exclusive 3-point offers all day long!

For starters, FanDuel is offering several "Made 3s" markets for all seven NBA games. Those range anywhere from 1 to 10 made 3-pointers, and it only makes sense that Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on the schedule tonight. Curry is averaging 4.5 made 3s per game, shooting them at a 39.5% clip. He has +134 odds for 6+ made 3s tonight.

6+ Made Threes 6+ Made Threes Stephen Curry +750 View more odds in Sportsbook

On top of that, FanDuel is offering a pair of quick bets centered around the 3-ball. You can wager on a player to make a 3-pointer in the first 3 minutes and on which player will make the first 3-pointer of each game.

Full Trey Day odds can be found via the NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Games on Trey Day (3/3/25)

Here are the NBA games taking place on Trey Day, along with their odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Trail Blazers at 76ers -2.5 +120 -142 229 Warriors at Hornets +13 -750 +530 228 Wizards at Heat -8.5 +310 -390 218.5 Hawks at Grizzlies -8.5 +290 -360 252.5 Rockets at Thunder -9.0 +295 -370 228.5 Kings at Mavericks +2.5 -136 +116 231.5 Pistons at Jazz +9 -370 +295 232.5

Who Can Participate in Trey Day?

Must be 21-plus and present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, New York, Maryland, Wyoming, Vermont or Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn). See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR).