FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: No Sweat SGP for TNT Tuesday NBA Games 12/10/24

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a pair of matchups on TNT, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a No Sweat Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager for either TNT NBA game taking place on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024!

There are two TNT Tuesdays NBA games tonight, starting with the Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00pm ET. This is the first time these two teams are meeting this season. Orlando is currently leading the Southeast Division, while the Bucks are second in the Central.

Tonight's line is Bucks -6.5 and the total is set at 215 points. Full Magic-Bucks odds can be found below.

Then, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas has won seven straight games and are just one game behind in the Southwest. The Thunder lead the Northwest with a 18-5 record, but one of those losses was against the Mavs back in November.

The line for this game is Thunder -4.5 and the total is set at 230.5 points.

Full Mavericks-Thunder odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager on a 3+ leg SGP/SGP+ for either TNT NBA game happening December 10th, 2024. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify. (I.E, +450 and +600 would qualify, but -300 or +100 would not).

If your bet loses, you will get a refund in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No-Sweat Token. Log in for more details.

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on December 11, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.