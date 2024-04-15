FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: No Sweat Same Game Parlay for Play-In Tournament on 4/16/24

For those looking to bet on the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament, this FanDuel offer is for you!

All FanDuel customers get a No Sweat Same Game Parlay to use on either NBA Play-In Tournament game on April 16th, 2024.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Opt in on the promotions page. Place a 3+ leg, $1+ Same Game Parlay or Same Game Parlay Plus wager on any NBA Play-In Tournament game taking place on April 16th, 2024. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses.

Only your first eligible wager placed after opting in will count towards this promotion. Wagers must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify (for example: +450, +500). All legs must be on the NBA Play-In Tournament games happening on April 16th.

Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. It will be issued as nonwithdrawable Bonus Bets that expires 7 days after receipt.

FanDuel doesn't require promo codes, so for this offer, you won't need one. Visit FanDuel Sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

FanDuel NBA Play-In Tournament Offer

The following games are eligible for this No Sweat Same Game Parlay offer. These odds are according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 3:00PM ET on April 15th:

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Lakers at Pelicans +1 -110 -106 224 Warriors at Kings +2.5 -138 +118 223.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00AM ET on April 17, 2024.

