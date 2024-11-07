FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Thursday NBA Games on 11/7/24

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of a three-game Thursday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place on November 7th, 2024!

Thursday action features three games, headlined by a Portland Trail Blazers-San Antonio Spurs bout at 8:10pm ET. Both sides enter Thursday with 3-5 records. The Spurs won two of three head-to-head matchups last season, including by 16 points in the lone game in San Antonio.

As of Thursday afternoon, the line is Spurs -4. The total is set at 217.5.

Full Trail Blazers-Spurs odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA game(s) taking place on November 7th, 2024.

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Restrictions may apply. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible Games on 11/7/24

Here are the NBA games being played on November 7th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Jazz at Bucks -9.5 +350 -450 229 Trail Blazers at Spurs -4.0 +148 -176 217.5 Timberwolves at Bulls +8.5 -375 +300 227

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on November 8th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.