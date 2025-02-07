FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA SGP Bets 2/7-2/8/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the weekend, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay (SGP) or SGP+ for NBA games taking place on either February 7th or 8th, 2025!

Friday features seven NBA games to consider for this boost, headlined by a 7:40pm ET clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. Entering Friday, the Bucks are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, while Atlanta is in ninth. They split the first two meetings in Milwaukee.

As of Friday morning, tonight's line is Bucks -5.5 and the total is set at 243 points.

Full Bucks-Hawks odds can be found below, while all other NBA odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg NBA SGP or SGP+ for any game taking place between February 7th-8th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 2/7/25

Here are the NBA games being played on February 7th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Spurs at Hornets +10.5 -500 +385 228.5 Cavaliers at Wizards +17.5 -2000 +1040 235.5 Bucks at Hawks +5.5 -220 +184 243 Heat at Nets +6 -240 +198 210.5 76ers at Pistons +4 -180 +152 226.5 Raptors at Thunder -19.5 +1200 -2500 230.5 Jazz at Suns -9.0 +300 -375 232.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on February 9th, 2025.

