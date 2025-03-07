FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA Games Today 3/7/25
The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of an eight-game Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.
All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place on March 7th, 2025!
Friday features eight NBA games, including a Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets clash at 10:10pm ET. Phoenix is in 11th-place in the West, 2.5 games back of the final play-in spot. Denver, meanwhile, is up to third in the conference after winning 7 of their last 10 games. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two sides, with Denver winning two of the first three.
Tonight, the line is Nuggets -7.5 and the over/under is set at 239 points.
Full Suns-Nuggets odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
How to Use This FanDuel Promo
Here's how to claim this promo:
- Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.
- Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token.
- Use the Profit Boost on any NBA game(s) taking place on March 7th, 2025.
There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Restrictions may apply. Log-in for more details.
Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.
Eligible Games on 3/7/25
Here are the NBA games being played on March 7th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
|Cavaliers at Hornets
|+16
|-1200
|+750
|234.5
|Jazz at Raptors
|-6.0
|+198
|-240
|229
|Grizzlies at Mavericks
|+9.5
|-450
|+350
|239
|Timberwolves at Heat
|+5.5
|-220
|+184
|215.5
|Trail Blazers at Thunder
|-3.0
|+122
|-144
|229
|Spurs at Kings
|-6.5
|+210
|-255
|233
|Suns at Nuggets
|-7.5
|+240
|-295
|239
Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?
The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.
How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?
The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on March 8th, 2025.
Place Your Bet Today!
